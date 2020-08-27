歐康維視中報巨虧起底 這家眼科新貴手握大把現金，其實不差錢？

|
Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Thursday, 27 August 2020, 13:46 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年8月27日 - (亞太商訊) - 新股歐康維視生物 (1477) 昨日公佈了2020年上半年業績，收益為195萬元 (人民幣‧下同) ，但受人矚目的是公司期內虧損及全面開支總額為17.42億元。
但仔細研究之下，虧損的快速增長主要是因與優先股相關的轉換期權及購股權公平值的變動，17.42億的虧損裡其實有15億是來自優先股公允價值的一次性帳面損失，在港交所的國際會計準則下，此類優先股會體現為對股東的負債，其公允價值的上升會記錄於公司帳面的虧損，但對公司實際運營並無太大影響。甚至，市場上還有這樣一個說法——這項“虧損”值越高，公司的往績估值增長就越快。
實際公司的經調整虧損及全面開支總額（剔除優先股的公允價值變動損失以及以股份為基礎的酬金開支）僅為6,118.5萬（其中包含超4,000萬的上市費用），在已披露中報的18A生物醫藥公司中甚至算得上極其“勤儉持家”。
截止2020年6月30日公司尚有銀行結餘及現金7.5億元，另外再加上公司7月IPO募集資金淨額總計達16.46億，可見公司手頭現金充裕，足以應付營運開支，並為長遠發展提供了充足的資金。
Aug 27, 2020, 13:46 HKT/SGT
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融, 业务
http://www.acnnewswire.com
