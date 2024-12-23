吳佩慈男友紀曉波發聲明 否認參與緬甸「恒升園區」

|
Monday, December 23, 2024
|Monday, 23 December 2024, 11:29 HKT/SGT
香港, 2024年12月23日 - (亞太商訊) - 早前有報道指緬甸「恒升」「東美」園區，有紀曉波(台灣著名演藝人- 吳佩慈男友)的業務⾝影。香港黃氏律師行代表紀曉波先生，就香港某媒體發表《緬甸交克比KK園區更恐怖分析軍閥華商如何勾結》的文章中提及紀曉波與緬甸「恒升園區」有關的所有內容進行了否認，要求立即撤下報道中提及紀先生與緬甸「恒升園區」有關的所有內容，以正視聽。
黃氏律師行在信中明確指出，紀先生與「緬甸恒升園區」並無任何直接或間接關系，認為報道內容失實並構成誹謗，要求相關媒體負起法律責任。律師行警告，若不立即移除報道中所有涉及紀先生的內容、資訊、圖片或照片，將代表紀先生提起訴訟，要求賠償所有損失，並行使所有權利，且不另行通知。
