Black Spade Acquisition II Co 宣布為1.5 億美元首次公開募股定價

– 完 –

關於 Black Spade Acquisition II Co

Black Spade Acquisition II Co 是其創辦人黑桃資本及其管理團隊成立的第二個SPAC，旨在與一項或多項業務或資產進行合併、股份交換、資產收購、股份購買、重組或類似業務合併。雖然本公司可能會與任何業務或行業的目標進行收購或業務合併，但它相信娛樂、生活時尚和科技行業，特別是那些主要受惠於人工智能（「AI」）的行業，提供了充足的業務合併機會。

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds, and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

投資者關係查詢：

IR@blackspadeacquisitionii.com

傳媒垂詢：

縱橫財經公關顧問有限公司