  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 10:52 HKT/SGT
來源 Black Spade Capital Limited
Black Spade Acquisition II Co 宣布為1.5 億美元首次公開募股定價

香港, 2024年8月28日 - 黑桃資本有限公司（「黑桃資本」）之附屬公司發起的特殊目的收購公司（「SPAC」）Black Spade Acquisition II Co（「本公司」），今天宣布其首次公開發行的15,000,000 單位價格為每單位10.00 美元。這些單位預計將於 2024 年 8 月 28 日在納斯達克股票市場有限責任公司（「納斯達克」）上市交易，股票代號為「BSIIU」。

每個單位由一股A 類普通股和三分之一的可贖回認股權證組成。受限於若干調整，每一完整認股權證均可以每股11.50 美元的行使價格購買一股A 類普通股。單位分拆後不會發行零碎認股權證，只有完整認股權證方可進行交易。當構成這些單位的證券開始單獨交易時，A類普通股和認股權證預計將在納斯達克上市，股票代號分別為「BSII」和「BSIIW」。根據慣例交易條件，此次發行預計將於 2024 年 8 月29日完成。

本公司的管理團隊由執行主席兼聯席行政總裁譚志偉先生、聯席行政總裁兼首席財務官吳繩祖先生以及聯席行政總裁兼首席營運官Richard Taylor先生帶領。彼等各曾擔任Black Spade Acquisition Co（「 BSAQ」） 的執行董事或顧問。BSAQ亦是一家由黑桃資本之附屬公司發起的特殊目的收購公司。該公司於2021年8月完成了1.69 億美元的首次公開發行。於2023年8月，BSAQ與越南領先汽車製造商VinFast完成了價值230億美元的企業合併。VinFast是第一家透過企業合併方式在美國上市的越南企業。

Clear Street 和 Cohen & Company Capital Markets （J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC的分部）擔任該交易的聯合帳簿管理人。 Latham & Watkins LLP 擔任本公司的法律顧問。 Loeb & Loeb LLP 擔任承銷商的法律顧問。

此次公開發行僅透過招股章程方式進行。招股章程副本可向 Clear Street（收件人：Syndicate Department, 150 Greenwich Street, 45th Floor, New York, NY 10007，或透過電子郵件 ecm@clearstreet.io） 或從 SEC 網站  www.sec.gov取得。

與證券相關的登記聲明已向美國證券交易委員會（「SEC」）提交，並於 2024 年 8 月23日生效。本新聞稿不構成出售要約或購買要約邀請。如根據任何州份或司法管轄區的證券法，在註冊或取得資格之前此類要約、邀請或出售屬於非法行為，也不得在該州或司法管轄區出售這些證券

(左起)聯席行政總裁兼首席財務官吳繩祖先生、執行主席兼聯席行政總裁譚志偉先生、聯席行政總裁
兼首席營運官Richard Taylor先生

– 完 –

關於 Black Spade Acquisition II Co
Black Spade Acquisition II Co 是其創辦人黑桃資本及其管理團隊成立的第二個SPAC，旨在與一項或多項業務或資產進行合併、股份交換、資產收購、股份購買、重組或類似業務合併。雖然本公司可能會與任何業務或行業的目標進行收購或業務合併，但它相信娛樂、生活時尚和科技行業，特別是那些主要受惠於人工智能（「AI」）的行業，提供了充足的業務合併機會。

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds, and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

投資者關係查詢：
IR@blackspadeacquisitionii.com

傳媒垂詢：
縱橫財經公關顧問有限公司  

李惠兒

電話：+852 2864 4834

電郵：vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

楊麗明

電話：+852 2864 4833

電郵：lilia.yang@sprg.com.hk

網址：

www.sprg.com.hk

 



