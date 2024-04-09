卓爾廣場呈獻「夢幻彩蛋遊樂園」

|
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
|巨型復活蛋花籃登場 彩蛋許願樹夢幻綻放
香港, 2024年4月10日 - (亞太商訊) - 新鴻基地產旗下屯門卓爾廣場於即日至2024年4月14日期間特別打造「夢幻彩蛋遊樂園」主題活動，商場中庭化身綠意盎然、色彩斑斕的春日遊樂園，並設有巨型復活蛋花籃及復活蛋許願樹等特色打卡裝置，讓你瞬間投入七彩夢幻世界！
巨型復活蛋花籃、彩蛋許願樹打卡裝置 置身於春意盎然的春日遊樂園
卓爾商場將搖身變成鳥語花香的春日遊樂園，讓你沉浸於春日的花花世界！沿著木板路走進綠草如茵的草地，由多款玫瑰花打造成的巨型復活蛋花籃盡收眼簾，盛載著色彩繽紛的巨型復活蛋，大家不妨走進籃內拍出唯美照片！
在花籃兩旁，設有兩棵彩蛋許願樹，許願樹上掛滿多款不同圖案的復活蛋，部分更會閃閃發光，讓你與摯愛攜手許下復活節願望，共同被滿滿幸福歡樂的氣氛所包圍；而於兩棵許願樹的旁邊均設有一顆巨型雕花復活蛋，並散發淡淡光芒；最後細看樹林中還有應節的復活兔躲藏之中，期待與大家相見合照！
新界屯門區石排頭徑1號 / Chelsea Heights Plaza Shopping Center
https://chelsea-heights.com.hk
