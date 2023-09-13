Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 14, 2023
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 19:23 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Inc
Quantum Computing Startup-Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Secures $8.5m Funding

PALO ALTO, CA, 2023年9月13日 - (亞太商訊)  - Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Inc. ("NanoQT") raised $8.5m from leading venture capital investors. Phoenix Venture Partners (PvP) in the US, and Japan's JAFCO Group Co Ltd, SPARX Group Co Ltd, Keio Innovation Initiative, Inc. (KII), and Waseda University Ventures (WUV) financed the round through convertible notes.

Founded in 2022, NanoQT is a leading startup company focused on fiber connectable quantum computing hardware. Unlike superconducting circuits and ion traps for quantum computing, NanoQT uses a technology called nanofiber cavity Quantum Electrodynamics (QED). This technology has been derived from over a decade of intensive research by Professor Takao Aoki at Waseda University, Japan, a leading expert in quantum computing and co-founder of NanoQT.

NanoQT owns a novel and proprietary quantum processing unit (QPU) that employs neutral atoms and photons as qubits, capable of processing and storing quantum information while communicating with other QPUs. Modularity and scalability of interconnected QPUs offer a unique platform for distributed quantum computing and quantum networks for a variety of useful applications. NanoQT's QPU aims to revolutionize quantum computing.

"While cavity QED has long been a recognized platform in quantum computing, developing the ideal cavity posed significant challenges. We've overcome these challenges using our proprietary QED technology," comments Dr. Akihisa Goban, NanoQT's CTO and co-founder, who studied cavity QED technologies under Professor Jeff Kimble at Caltech.

"We are thrilled with the support from our US and Japanese investors. We aim to spotlight our unique approach and its strengths. With the funding, our primary objective is to develop our proprietary QPU for quantum repeaters, an innovation not yet seen in the market," proclaims Dr. Masashi Hirose, NanoQT's CEO and co-founder, an MIT graduate and former McKinsey and Company consultant.

"For PvP, investing in NanoQT isn't merely another venture investment. This is our first investment in a Japan-origin startup. We are deeply impressed by NanoQT's innovative approach in the quantum hardware sector and are pleased to support their US expansion," expresses Dr. Nobi Kambe, General Partner of PvP.

"Our confidence in NanoQT's potential comes from its leadership. The investment is rooted in our belief in NanoQT's management team led by Dr. Hirose and Dr. Goban. We're confident they can assemble a global team well beyond Japan," comments Keisuke Miyoshi, the President and CEO of JAFCO.

Takaki Demichi, Director and Head of Mirai Creation Investment (SPARX), has a similar sentiment. "NanoQT's distinct approach doesn't just introduce novelty. It crucially addresses the longstanding challenge of connectivity, enhancing the scalability of quantum computers."

Naoji Nomura, Principal of KII, emphasizes that "NanoQT is an outstanding startup with extremely high potential for the global social implementation of moonshot-class quantum network technology, developed over many years at Japanese universities."

Dr. Hiroaki Ohta, General Partner of WUV, mentioned, "We are delighted to invest again, having supported NanoQT since the seed round. NanoQT has shown significant growth, especially in terms of collaborations, the R&D team, and intellectual property, which are fundamental for a hardware startup."

Fueled by this funding, NanoQT plans to accelerate its R&D, onboard talent from the US and Japan, and foster collaborations with academia and private corporations. With the Japan-US synergy, armed with cutting-edge technology, and oriented towards US-Japan collaborations, NanoQT aspires to exemplify global collaboration in the quantum computing field.

About Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Inc.

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies (NanoQT) is a technology company that develops quantum processing units (QPU) using a novel and proprietary nanofiber cavity Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) system. NanoQT aims to develop connected QPUs that operate as quantum repeaters and distributed computational units. NanoQT currently operates in Tokyo, Japan, and California, US.

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, NanoQT, and logo are trademarks of Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Inc.

Contact Information
Dai Tsukada
Head of Operations
info@nano-qt.com

話題 Press release summary


http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Why Customer Centric Solutions Must Be Your Startups' Strong Point  
Sept 14, 2023, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Discovers New Spodumene Pegmatite Occurences and Extends the Mia Lithium Exploration Trend to 9.7 Kilometres  
Sept 13, 2023, 21:21 HKT/SGT
8th Belt and Road Summit opens today  
Sept 13, 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Discovers New Spodumene Pegmatite Occurences and Extends the Mia Lithium Exploration Trend to 9.7 Kilometres  
Sept 13, 2023, 19:39 HKT/SGT
EAI Signs Agreement on AI Education Cooperation with Lenovo Hong Kong  
Sept 13, 2023, 19:20 HKT/SGT
Quantum Computing Startup-Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Secures $8.5m Funding  
Sept 13, 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT
China LNG & Gas International Summit & Exhibition rebranded to reflect China's energy transition  
Sept 13, 2023, 15:28 HKT/SGT
BMW, Ford and Honda Agree to Create ChargeScape, a New Company Focused on Optimizing Electric Vehicle Grid Services  
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 1:49:00 PM
China Energy Summit Welcomes State-owned China Enterprise News Group as Strategic Partner  
Sept 13, 2023, 13:30 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Launches New "TEJ35GAM" Electric-Driven Transport Refrigeration Units  
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 11:38:00 AM
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       