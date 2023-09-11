Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Monday, 11 September 2023, 21:02 HKT/SGT
來源 The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited
香港股票分析師協會組織金融業首發大灣區交流團深度交流 探索大灣區無限可能

香港, 2023年9月11日 - (亞太商訊)  - 香港股票分析師協會（「協會」或「本會」）於9月9日組織「金融業大灣區交流團」，會長鄧聲興博士作爲團長，帶領逾30名香港金融業界人士拜訪廣州市番禺區人民政府，參觀多個展館、會議中心、產業創新孵化器等，並與負責人員座談交流，促進業界對大灣區發展的了解，洞悉金融行業變化。是次交流團很榮幸邀請到朱李月華博士、李惟宏議員、黃俊碩議員、謝湧海先生、陳健文先生作為榮譽團長，李君豪先生作為首席團長，李細燕女士作為團長。此外，證券商協會、香港證券學會、香港證券及期貨專業總會、亞洲金融科技師學會、香港人壽保險從業員協會、國際資產規劃師協會等業界主要協會亦有派要員參與交流。「金融業大灣區交流團」為中港恢復通關後，首個訪問內地的香港金融服務業代表團，為中港業界溝通及協作揭開新的篇章。

交流團與廣州市番禺區人民政府午餐交流會大合照

首席團長李君豪先生（左一），番禺區政府夏堅副區長（中），協會會長鄧聲興博士（右一）

交流團在遭遇140年來最嚴重的暴雨襲擊後翌日前往廣州番禺，廣州市人民政府港澳事務辦公室、廣州市番禺區人民政府、廣州市番禺區區委組織部、廣州市番禺區招商辦等指導單位皆到場交流。多方對灣區內金融及專業服務等向高端高增值方向發展、人才交流、人才引入等多個話題深入探討。廣州番禺區的人才創新創業「一攬子」政策，創新創業領軍團隊、人才最高可獲得補貼1000萬元。其「1+4產業人才政策」已累計發放 7 億元，資助 7955個創業團隊及個人。番禺區政府夏堅副區長表示：「在高質量發展的背景下，廣州市番禺區夯實打造『智造創新城』的戰略定位，番禺區高度重視對港澳青年人才的培養引進和發展扶持。」第十四屆全國政協委員君豪先生在是次交流中表示：「希望未來能夠與大家有更多深入研究和探討合作發展的機會，共同為內地及香港金融業發展增添光彩！」。隨後交流團參加者參觀了廣州大學城、科技金融中心、上市辦、粵港澳青年創業孵化器等。

香港股票分析師協會主席鄧聲興博士表示：「經濟建設是黨的中心工作，金融是現代經濟的核心，關係發展和安全。粵港澳大灣區建設是新時代國家改革開放下的重大發展戰略，對國家實施創新驅動發展和堅持改革開放肩負重大意義。相信隨著粵港澳合作進一步深化，定能充分發揮三地綜合優勢，促成區內的深度融合，推動區域經濟協同發展，建設宜居、宜業、宜遊的國際一流灣區。香港股票分析師協會成立至今已逾21年，為主要代表團體之一。協會多年來與時俱進、推動創新；不斷地接受、學習、採納、實踐新想法新道路，致力為鞏固本港國際金融中心的地位出一份力。」

關於香港股票分析師協會
香港股票分析師協會成立於2002年至今已逾21年，為行業十大商會之一，在金融業界有一定代表性，經常獲財經事務及庫務局、證監會、港交所等政府機構邀請，為香港金融政策的制定提供專業意見，代表業界發聲。

