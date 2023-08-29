朝雲集團(06601)營收純利雙增長，純利增51.7%，年中派息由25%提升至40%

|
|
|Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 09:09 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2023年8月29日 - (亞太商訊) - 8月28日晚間，朝雲集團(06601)公佈2023年中期業績，集團秉持穩健的經營原則，實施有效的成本管理，上半年營收純利實現雙增長。其中，營收11.33億元，同比增長10.7%；純利1.36億元，同比增長51.7%；寵物業務收入增長41.1%，線上管道業務收入增長25%。值得一提的是，朝雲集團現金流長期保持強勁態勢，現金、現金等價物及各項銀行存款總額為24.66億，公司擬高額派息，派息率由2022年中的25%提升至40%，以實現股東利益最大化。
據公告顯示，朝雲集團業績向好，有賴於公司多措並舉，積極緩解市場挑戰並保持業務勢頭。
一方面，隨著疫情恢復及隔離措施解除，消費回暖，公司抓住機遇，不斷提升品牌力，逐步優化產品結構，推出具有差異化、強功效性且成分健康的高利潤新產品，打造多款高毛利的大單品，同時升級現有產品線，不斷提升集團的盈利能力。
另一方面，線上及線下管道雙重發力。線上，公司通過深耕京東、拼多多及淘寶管道，快速發展社群業務和抖音等平臺，持續提升投產比；線下，不懈加強高毛利產品分銷品質，提升市場基礎，推行多品類分銷覆蓋。
話題 Press release summary
部門 消费者
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
