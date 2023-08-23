Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 21:03 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute
The Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Announces the 11th Annual Thought Leaders Consortium

西雅圖, 2023年8月22日 - (亞太商訊)  - The Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI) is excited to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and anyone interested in Functional Medicine for its 11th Annual Thought Leaders Consortium: Next Generation Clinical Management of Chronic Neuroimmune Disorders this October in Seattle, WA.

Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute - 11th Annual Thought Leaders Consortium

The two-day event, located at the Seattle Marriott Waterfront, features leading innovators in the application of next-generation approaches for managing complex chronic neuroimmune disorders and will focus on recent discoveries and how to translate this information into clinical practice.

The program will explore the root causes of illness, the complexity of genetic and epigenetic influences, and the power of lifestyle, diet, and environmental and social factors that can impact therapeutic outcomes, with an emphasis on skill development, faculty interaction, and dynamic attendee participation.

With more than 35 countries represented, this immersive educational event is a realization of PLMI's mission to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, media leaders, and other stakeholders to focus on new models of healthcare delivery, advancements in medical nutrition therapy, and exciting emerging science.

Beginning on October 20, the first session focuses on advances in the management of neuroimmune disorders, with speakers including Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D., who has spent more than four decades focused on the improvement of human health and is known worldwide as the founder of the Functional Medicine movement. His pioneering work created PLMI as well as the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM). Other topics will include the unique features of specific plant foods in managing neuroimmune disorders and genomic testing and what it says about the risk of neuroimmune disorders.

Three more engaging sessions will be covered during the event with topics including neuroimmune assessment and intervention, advances in personalizing neuroimmune interventions, and advances in repairing broken brain-behavior connections. Attendees will hear from internationally recognized experts such as Dr. Terry Wahls, Aristo Vojdani, PhD, MD, Bridget Briggs, MD, Deanna Minich, Ph.D., CNS, Dale Bredesen, MD, and more. For a full list of speakers and their topics, see the event agenda here.

The last session will also include a discussion period among faculty and attendees and end with closing comments from Dr. Bland.

PLMI looks forward to exploring these approaches to managing chronic conditions with the consortium's attendees. Space is limited at the event, and those wishing to attend can register here.

About PLMI

The mission of the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute is to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, media leaders, and other stakeholders to focus on new models of healthcare delivery, advancements in medical nutrition therapy, and exciting emerging science. Our vision encompasses building a community around dynamic collaborations, compelling dialogues, evidence-based information and resources, and immersive educational events. Since 1991, hundreds of thousands of healthcare practitioners have participated in PLMI programs, and this collective knowledge has positively impacted the lives of patients all over the world.

Contact Information
Nicole Fox
Media Management
info@plminstitute.org
(206) 201-3794

話題 Press release summary


http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Exciting New Chapter Unveiled as YanaTV a YouTube Channel Takes Off Amidst Glitz and Glamour  
Aug 23, 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.: Fundamentals Demonstrated Resilience in the First Half of 2023, with Scale Advantages Supporting Product Innovation and Channel Expansion  
Aug 23, 2023, 12:02 HKT/SGT
Luzhu Biotechnology Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 23, 2023, 11:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, ISID, DIPRO start collaboration to realize DX in the manufacturing industry  
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 9:55:00 AM
Sri Trang Agro-Industry (STA) joins GPSNR  
Aug 23, 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
United Nations Group Seeks Comments on Blockchain Voting Standards  
Aug 23, 2023, 08:09 HKT/SGT
JCB donates to wildfire recovery efforts in Hawaii  
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 7:00:00 AM
Graid Technology Announces SupremeRAID(TM) Software Version 1.5, Delivering Unmatched Performance for NVMe Users  
Aug 22, 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Esewa Money Transfer Partners With Saudi Arabia-Based Enjaz Payment Services Company to Facilitate Remittance Services for Nepalese Migrants and Their Families  
Aug 22, 2023, 21:25 HKT/SGT
InvestChile Portfolio Closes the First Half of the Year With 12.6% More Projects and Over 18,000 New Jobs  
Aug 22, 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       