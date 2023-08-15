Monday, 14 August 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 DECIMAL PTE. LTD. On 3-Year Anniversary, Decimal Blockchain Celebrates Key Achievements, Transition to DAO In this article, let's take a look at Decimal's blockchain roadmap, achievements in 3 years, and upcoming updates.

新加坡, 2023年8月14日 - (亞太商訊) - It's been three years since the first block of the Decimal blockchain was launched. In this article, we will highlight the key milestones of Decimal's development and the biggest achievements.

Decimal blockchain DAO - DAO structure: NFT marketplace, DEX, stake, staking, blockchain

Development of the Decimal Blockchain



Mainnet launch date - August 1, 2020

2021: 50,000 active addresses, 50 algorithmic tokens, 12 validators

2022: 130,000 active addresses, 120 algorithmic tokens, 27 validators

2023: 190,000 active addresses, 250th position on the world blockchain list according to CoinMarketCap, 261 algorithmic tokens, 76 validators



The Decimal blockchain is based on the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint technologies. It has all the features required for integration of the Internet of blockchains (Web3.0), the DeFi sector, the global DSC update (Decimal Smart Chain) combining IBC and EVM, connecting the two largest infrastructures together.



Already at the time of its development in 2019, Decimal integrated trending solutions that many projects are implementing only now:



- Algorithmic tokens, available to any user. An algorithmically created token can be traded across the blockchain via the Decimal wallet or on the AmpleSwap DEX. And thanks to simple and reliable formulas, the use of these tokens is safe for all users.

- Voting: this allows the community to choose the direction of the project development. According to the roadmap, by the end of 2023, the powers will pass into the hands of the Decimal DAO.

- Multi-signature: provides secure joint asset management.

- Multisend transaction: mass sending of transactions is a convenient tool for marketing campaigns. Want to send your token as an advertisement to 1000 users? No problem, just insert a list of addresses and you're done.



2020:

- The team finalized the API and SDK for blockchain developers.

- The Decimal blockchain wiki was created as an open knowledge base for the project

- Developed a page explorer.decimalchain.com/coins - rating of projects by capitalization (currently 261 projects with reserve capitalization of 315,082,977 DEL ~ $6 million)



2021:

In 2021, the Decimal team implemented:

- Cross-chain bridges in the BSC/ETH network.

- NFT with the storage of the original inside and liquidity, which allows art to be endowed not only with cultural, but also with actual value.

- Infrastructure improvement, updating of all sites and services.

- Listings on exchanges and rating agencies.



2022:

- DSC (Decimal Smart Chain), EVM implementation, smart contracts.

- Integration with MetaMask, Keplr, Ledger, Trust Wallet, Tangem.

- Functionality for automatic burning of part of the commission.

- The ability to burn any token or coin.

- Integration with Third Web.



2023:

- Introduced Decimal DAO, a community-oriented platform for collaboration on projects, sharing resources and achieving common goals in a much more transparent, secure and decentralized environment.

- Release of Decimal DAO White Paper.

- Launch of the 1st DDAO round, a round of 200 million DDAO (~$4 million) completed in five days.

- Launch of DEX AmpleSwap.



Contact Information

Nick Bogorad

BD

pr@decimalchain.com



