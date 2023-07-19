Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 18:20 HKT/SGT
萊盟健康LAMH董事長兼CEO張澤躍上榜《財富》「40位40歲以下的商界精英」榜單

香港, 2023年7月19日 - (亞太商訊)  - 7月18日，全球最具影響力的商業雜誌之一《財富》（中文版）發佈了2023年《財富》「中國40位40歲以下的商界精英」榜單。莱盟健康LAMH董事長兼CEO張澤躍作為癌症早篩早診領域唯一代表，榮登該榜。


完整榜單

《財富》「中國40位40歲以下的商界精英」榜單是年度最具影響力年輕領袖的權威評選之一，旨在挖掘中國年輕的傑出創新者、價值締造者和變革者，被稱為「商業巨星搖籃」，劉強東、馬化騰、張一鳴、丁磊等企業家都曾入選該榜單。

《財富》在給張澤躍的評語中寫到，「憑藉豐富的基因檢測行業及生物製藥行業經驗，張澤躍帶領這家全球癌症早篩早診領域唯一橫跨中美的獨角獸企業，整合臨床醫學、生物信息學、大數據和人工智能等多方面資源，推動更多的癌症患者盡早受益於創新性的篩查手段，解決中國及美國未被滿足的臨床及健康需求。」

作為一家專注於AI驅動的癌症早篩早診創新企業，由國際商業領袖、頂級科學家和醫學專業人士共同創立，秉承「讓癌症早篩更早、更準、更可及、更簡便」的理念。萊盟健康LAMH是「全球首家及唯一」一家在中國及美國兩個全球最大經濟體進行技術開發、生產、NMPA/FDA報批及商業化落地的癌症早期篩查及診斷公司。公司在中國及美國首發肝癌早期檢測產品甘倍康及HelioLiver，提供肝癌早期、精準、可及和簡便的篩查及診斷方案，改變肝癌臨床篩查、診斷及監測路徑，通過價值醫療解決中國及美國未被滿足的臨床及健康需求。

早在2010年，莱盟健康LAMH就開啟了全球範圍內的甲基化研發及臨床試驗，開發了包括MESA表觀多組學檢測技術、甲基化定量算法CHALM技術等多項創新性技術，擁有國際PCT及中美66項發明專利。同時，莱盟健康LAMH也是首個獲得美國FDA突破性醫療器械證書（2019年）的中國癌症早篩早診企業。在2023年6月20日，莱盟集團GMP實體公司廣州優澤生物技術獲得全球第一個肝癌早篩早診證書。莱盟集團美國公司Helio則成為全球首個/唯一獲得美國肝癌早篩保險CPT代碼及保險定價（660美元/次，一年2次）的企業。

莱盟健康LAMH董事長兼CEO張澤躍先生荣登《財富》「40位40歲以下的商界精英」榜單，也代表《財富》對張澤躍先生和莱盟健康LAMH在癌症早篩早診行業努力及成就的肯定。張澤躍表示：「感謝《財富》的認可，健康所系，性命相托，一直致力於癌症防治。如今的莱盟事業通過整合領先的全球創新技術和獨特的中國臨床資源優勢，在中美癌症早篩領域取得了領先地位，獲得了全球第一個肝癌早篩早診證書。我本人和莱盟健康LAMH將持續投入全球領先創新技術轉化，實現更多癌症早篩早診產品在全球的獲批和商業化，以更好解決人類未被滿足的臨床及健康需求，繼續突破技術和商業極限，解決癌症問題。」

《財富》評論指出，2023年，科技正在全面改變這個世界：新的人工智能大模型、智能製造、許多生命科學技術不斷湧現。中國年輕的商業領袖們對創新充滿渴望，請記住：他們既是科技變革的受益者，也是創新風險的承擔者。

《財富》評價：科技變革到來之際，也往往是行業格局變動最激烈之時。過去10年，中國的創業者們依靠的是巨大的國內市場而完成原始積累，他們持續融資擴大商業版圖，在殘酷的競爭中生存下來，並且發展壯大。現在，環境發生了巨大變化，真正依靠硬核科技的創業者們不斷湧現，他們用其對科學的駕馭和創造，以及持續不斷的再創造能力，使得他們的企業，乃至整個行業為之發生了顛覆式的進化。我們希望發現一批能夠代表中國未來領導力的年輕商界精英們，無論成功或者失敗，他們都是創新者，引領著中國商業世界的變化，甚至影響全球。



