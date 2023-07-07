香港新方向舉辦「我們的香港故事」論壇活動，聚焦發展、青年、民生三大主題，慶祝香港回歸祖國26周年，暨國家主席習近平在港發表重要講話一周年



香港, 2023年7月8日 - (亞太商訊) - 香港新方向今日以「我們的香港故事」為主題舉辦論壇活動，冀透過身邊不同的故事，回顧一年來香港的變化，凝聚大家的意見提出建言，以此慶祝香港回歸祖國26周年暨國家主席習近平在港發表重要講話一周年。活動雲集各界有識之士，共同探討香港社會關心的議題。

圖片說明：香港新方向顧問張炳良教授（圖左）向MWYO青年辦公室營運總監葉維昌（圖右）頒發分享嘉賓感謝狀。

圖片說明：香港新方向顧問聶德權教授（圖左）向公共政策顧問林緻茵（圖右）頒發分享嘉賓感謝狀。

圖片說明：香港新方向執委及立法會議員張欣宇（圖右一）、香港新方向執委及總召集人劉暢（圖左一）向香港新方向顧問聶德權教授（圖右二）、香港新方向顧問張炳良教授（圖左二）送出顧問嘉賓感謝狀。

聆聽大家的聲音，凝聚眾人的意見，用開放的態度和發展的觀點討論公共政策，是香港新方向所倡導的理念。是次論壇圍繞「新．發展」、「新．青年」、「新．民生」三大主題，並邀請到香港新方向執委及立法會議員張欣宇、MWYO青年辦公室營運總監葉維昌及公共政策顧問林緻茵擔任嘉賓，分享過去一年他們親身經歷、所知所感的社會變化與發展。在論壇的第二部分，更邀請到香港新方向顧問聶德權教授及張炳良教授對分組討論進行指導。



就着「新．發展」，香港新方向執委及立法會議員張欣宇分享他數月前處理的粉嶺豬油廠案例，以不足一年時間成功解開擾民21年之久的問題癥結，當中的突破點，為大家帶出未來發展的新思路。他亦指出，在新界逐步從“邊界”走向“未來都會”的進程中，難免要直接面對許多歷史遺留問題。作為管治體系的成員，無論官員還是議員，需要展現出實際解決問題的決心，而不僅僅是將流程走完就算完成任務。



「新．青年」方面，MWYO青年辦公室營運總監葉維昌透過「共識會議如何重塑青年信任」為主題分享經驗。他表示，參與式預算（Participatory Budgeting）及審議式民主（Deliberative Democracy）都曾於青年共識會議中帶來積極效果，令到年輕人理解政策制定者的處境，同時更加理性、開放地參與議題。對話、聆聽和包容，讓參與者以平等及受尊重的方式就不同社會議題發表意見，亦是達成共識的前提之一。



至於「新．民生」方面，公共政策顧問林緻茵以「如何由民生議題重啟公共討論」發表她的看法。她指出，施政的成效離不開市民的意見，而市民對社會的信任度及組織形態都會影響他們的意見表達。她認為香港市民具備參與討論的公民意識，香港社會亦都有條件將公共討論做得更好，其中需要政府、傳媒、學者等社會各界的共同參與和帶動。



在隨後的分組討論環節，香港新方向顧問聶德權教授及張炳良教授指導各小組就發展、青年、民生三方面進行議題討論。在場參與者積極互動，踴躍分享，現場氣氛熱烈。



在慶祝香港回歸祖國26周年、習主席提出香港發展「四點希望」一周年之際。香港新方向執委及總召集人劉暢表示，每個人的聲音都值得被聆聽。香港新方向會繼續以開放包容的態度，為大家提供理性和具建設性的政策討論平台，凝聚共識，促成改變。在新時代、新篇章下，與大家一起，共同創造香港的美好明天。



關於香港新方向

「香港新方向」成立於2019年。我們的成員來自五湖四海、各行各業，為著一個共同的目標——把香港建設得更美好而走到一起。



我們堅信「改變力量，源於你我」。抱著這樣的信念，我們一同歷經風雨，嘗試凝聚共識，堅持理性發聲。作為這座城市的一分子，我們矢志為她帶來新的氣象，新的希望，新的方向。



