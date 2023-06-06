Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 16:36 HKT/SGT
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 16:36 HKT/SGT
「2023灣區啟航金融才俊計劃」深港青年金融機構實習計劃正式啟動
計劃提升本地大學生對大灣區金融市場的認識及作深度交流交融

香港, 2023年6月6日 - (亞太商訊)  - 香港作為國家的國際金融中心，一直培育出不少金融業精英。在中央政府的支持下，內地與香港「互聯互通」機制持續擴大和深化，培育熟悉兩地金融市場的青年金融才俊是新時代的目標。香港特區政府財經事務及庫務局(FSTB)、深圳市地方金融監督管理局(SMFRB)和大灣區共同家園青年公益基金（基金）共同舉辦的「2023灣區啟航金融才俊計劃」深港青年金融機構實習計劃（「計劃」），將支持香港大專院校學生探索大灣區的金融市場，到深圳企業實習工作六星期，並參加四日三夜的大灣區體驗之旅，藉此讓本地大學的青年才俊認識大灣區金融市場、深入了解内地的生活和文化特色及擴闊社交網絡。

圖片一：香港特區政府財政司司長陳茂波先生，大紫荊勳賢，GBS，MH，JP（左四）、香港特區政府財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇先生，GBS，JP（左三）、中央人民政府駐香港特別行政區聯絡辦公室經濟部部長徐衛剛先生（右三）、香港特區政府財經事務及庫務局常任秘書長（財經事務）甄美薇女士，JP（左二）、深圳市地方金融監督管理局局長何杰先生（右二）、中央人民政府駐香港特別行政區聯絡辦公室青年工作部副部長，一級巡視員宋來教授（左一）及大灣區共同家園青年公益基金主席黃永光先生，SBS，JP（右一）為「2023灣區啟航金融才俊計劃」深港青年金融機構實習計劃主持啟動儀式。

圖片二：財政司司長陳茂波先生，大紫荊勳賢，GBS，MH，JP表示：「粵港澳大灣區經濟實力強大，是全球矚目、正快速崛起的經濟力量。粵港澳的金融合作可以發掘更大的市場潛力、增長點和金融創新，讓金融更有效地服務實體經濟、更普惠民生。香港和大灣區其他城市在人民幣業務、投融資、資產管理、綠色金融、金融科技、風險管理等領域都有更多、更大的合作和創新空間，必定會為兩地有志投身金融業的青年創造更多的就業和發展機會。」

圖片三：財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇先生，GBS，JP與現場嘉賓分享：「今次計劃能培育金融人才，擴大香港以至灣區的人才庫，為推進灣區高質量發展打好基礎。」

圖片四：深圳市地方金融監督管理局局長何杰先生說：「今天啟動的青年實習計劃意義非凡，這不僅是深港合作的一次具體行動，也是落實國家戰略的生動實踐。通過深港兩地青年的雙向交流，希望幫助香港青年更好地了解深圳，了解大灣區，了解祖國發展，進而吸引更多香港青年來內地學習、就業和生活；也期待為深圳金融業帶來寬闊視野和嶄新活力，激發更多創新、創造、創意的思維。」

圖片五：大灣區共同家園青年公益基金主席黃永光先生，SBS，JP期望計劃可提升香港青年對大灣區內地城市金融市場的認識，為其未來職涯生活作好準備。

圖片六：主禮嘉賓、深圳企業代表及本港院校代表合照

圖片七：全場大合照

計劃昨天（5日）於香港會議展覽中心舉行啟動儀式，並榮獲香港特區政府財政司司長陳茂波先生，大紫荊勳賢，GBS，MH，JP、香港特區政府財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇先生，GBS，JP、中央人民政府駐香港特別行政區聯絡辦公室經濟部部長徐衛剛先生、香港特區政府財經事務及庫務局常任秘書長（財經事務）甄美薇女士，JP、深圳市地方金融監督管理局局長何杰先生、中央人民政府駐香港特別行政區聯絡辦公室青年工作部副部長，一級巡視員宋來教授及大灣區共同家園青年公益基金主席黃永光先生，SBS，JP擔任主禮嘉賓。一眾參與計劃的深圳企業與香港院校代表及實習學生亦出席見證計劃正式啟動。

推動本地青年認識大灣區　融入國家發展大局

主禮嘉賓財政司司長陳茂波先生，大紫荊勳賢，GBS，MH，JP表示：「粵港澳大灣區經濟實力強大，是全球矚目、正快速崛起的經濟力量。粵港澳的金融合作可以發掘更大的市場潛力、增長點和金融創新，讓金融更有效地服務實體經濟、更普惠民生。香港和大灣區其他城市在人民幣業務、投融資、資產管理、綠色金融、金融科技、風險管理等領域都有更多、更大的合作和創新空間，必定會為兩地有志投身金融業的青年創造更多的就業和發展機會。」

深圳市地方金融監督管理局局長何杰先生說：「今天啟動的青年實習計劃意義非凡，這不僅是深港合作的一次具體行動，也是落實國家戰略的生動實踐。通過深港兩地青年的雙向交流，希望幫助香港青年更好地了解深圳，了解大灣區，了解祖國發展，進而吸引更多香港青年來內地學習、就業和生活；也期待為深圳金融業帶來寬闊視野和嶄新活力，激發更多創新、創造、創意的思維。」

大灣區共同家園青年公益基金主席黃永光先生，SBS，JP指：「今次計劃安排香港青年到深圳的金融機構作深入體驗，提升他們對大灣區內地城市金融市場的認識，除了幫助他們了解內地職場文化，亦豐富青年人的工作經驗同社交技巧，為其未來職涯生活作好準備，開拓個人未來新路向。」

此外，啟動儀式亦邀請了財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇先生，GBS，JP作分享：「『十四五規劃』確立香港八大中心定位，其中包括香港作為國際金融中心的地位。香港及深圳作為大灣區發展的中心城市和核心引擎， 可以協同合作、優勢互補，推動大灣區內金融業的持續發展。今次計劃能培育金融人才，擴大香港以至灣區的人才庫，為推進灣區高質量發展打好基礎。」

6星期深圳實習、4日3夜大灣區之旅 深入了解大灣區職場及生活文化

計劃涵蓋本地大專院校，選出約40位來自商業、金融、經濟、數學、計算機科學等學科的年青才俊。他們將於6月14日至6月17日展開為期四日三夜的大灣區體驗之旅，行程包括探訪大灣區不同城市的企業、青年創業基地、文化及自然景點，以促進學生對大灣區城市最新發展的了解，並加深參加者的互相認識。

其後，在6月19日至7月28日期間，將一連六星期進駐深圳企業實習，工作崗位範疇包括︰分析師、合規管理、數據分析、精算、企劃督導、軟件開發、授信審批等。讓他們可從中深入了解大灣區金融機構的職場文化，認識金融領域的特點及行業的發展。提供實習培訓的金融機構分別涵蓋銀行、保險、證券、基金管理等範疇。計劃除了可以幫助香港青年了解內地職場文化，擴闊青年人的社交網絡，更可以豐富他們的工作經驗，為他們規劃個人職業生涯、開拓人生路向做好準備。

提供深圳實習的機構包括：中信證券股份有限公司、建信理財有限責任公司、中國人民健康保險股份有限公司、泰康人壽保險有限責任公司深圳分公司、中國平安財產保險股份有限公司、深圳市創新投資集團有限公司、中證鵬元資信評估股份有限公司、第一創業證券股份有限公司、太平財產保險有限公司、博時基金、平安證券、華夏銀行股份有限公司、長城證券股份有限公司。


