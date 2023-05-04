Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 4, 2023
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
來源 TPIHK
拿督斯里吳木興在新加坡副總理王瑞傑見證下就任新加坡潮社最高組織 新加坡潮州八邑會館會長

新加坡, 2023年5月3日 - (亞太商訊)  - 新加坡著名商業和社區領袖拿督斯里吳木興博士 BBM(L) 已被任命為新加坡潮州社區最高宗鄉組織潮州八邑會館的第 47 任會長。就職儀式由主賓、副總理兼經濟政策統籌部長王瑞傑先生主持。

左起：八邑會館顧問兼永遠名譽會長郭明忠，前會長曾建權，新加坡副總理王瑞傑，八邑會館吳木興會長，
蔡紀典永遠名譽會長及吳佶財署理會長

在海內外一千多名潮州和華人商業和社區領袖見證下，吳木興及54位新屆潮州八邑會館董事於 2023 年 5 月 2 日的就職晚宴上正式宣誓就職，開始兩年的任期（2023-2024）。出席者還包括新加坡部長、市長、高級政務次長和國會議員。來自文萊、比利時、智利、匈牙利、約旦、葡萄牙、卡塔爾和東帝汶的大使也參加了此次盛會。

新加坡潮州八邑會館成立於1929年，擁有 6,500 多名會員，是新加坡潮州人的最高領導機構，它代表的是祖先來自中國廣東省八個潮邑的潮州社群。在新加坡 302 萬華人中，約有 70 萬是潮州人，是僅次於福建人的第二大方言族群。

在新屆董事會的就職典禮上，副總理讚賞新一屆領導班子致力於進一步支持新加坡潮州商人抓住區域新機遇，同時為建設包容性社會盡一份力的目標。

拿督斯里吳博士在他的就職演說中表示，現任董事會肩負著為八邑會館準備和迎接2029年成立100週年紀念的重任。

在擺脫冠病肆虐的同時，地緣政治緊張局勢和經濟不確定性等新挑戰也出現了。他呼籲潮州人在這些挑戰中繼續為社區、社會和國家做出貢獻，包括支持“新加坡攜手前進”運動。

他表示，我們的祖先離鄉背井到南洋尋找更好的生活時，面對著無數挑戰。他們團結一致，共同應對社群面臨的問題。這種潮人相互信任，攜手為社區、社會和國家奉獻的潮人精神至今不變。

新加坡交易所主板上市公司新曄集團的創辦人兼過去獲得過無數次創業和企業家獎項的拿督斯里吳博士概述了他任期內四項以“潮起同心，揚帆遠航”為主題的主要舉措。

首先是進一步加強各個潮社團體之間的團結，以統一步伐，參與到其他華社與民間組織的活動中。

其次，八邑會館領導層還需要吸引潮州青年，鼓勵他們珍惜自己的傳統，並積極參與社區發展，在“新加坡攜手前進”對話中作出貢獻。

第三，八邑會館要秉承回饋社會的精神，加強與基層組織的聯繫，不分種族、言語和宗教，關心和支持有需要的弱勢群體。

最後，拿督斯里吳木興和他的團隊也將致力於加強與海外潮社的聯繫，為潮州商家，在全球化和數碼化時代，創造更多交流與商業機會。

就職典禮上，也特別表彰了八邑會館歷屆前會長的貢獻，並為典禮讚助商和支持著頒贈感謝牌。

拿督斯里吳木興致辭 (PDF): https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20230503_TPIHK_CN.pdf

媒體聯繫:
陳秀娟總秘書
新加坡潮州八邑會館
手機: (65) 9199 6320
電郵: poitip@teochew.sg

