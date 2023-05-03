Envision Pharma Group Appoints Mike Glover to Senior Vice President, Payer and HTA Solutions to Drive Acceleration and Expansion in Value & Access and Data Analytics

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2023年5月2日 - (亞太商訊) - Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Mike Glover to Senior Vice President, Payer and HTA Solutions. Mike will be responsible for leading and developing Envision's distinctive market access and HTA strategies for early-stage and late-stage businesses, combining customer insights, vision, and creativity. Mike's key focus areas will be transformations in patient access, global pricing strategies, real-world evidence, and improving patient outcomes.



Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group, shares, "I am excited to welcome Mike to the team at Envision as Senior Vice President, Payer and HTA solutions. As we continue to accelerate Envision's business expansion, mission, and commitment to our clients' needs. Mike's extensive experience in developing and executing cutting-edge access, policy, and pricing strategies while executing fully integrated market access programs will be critical in partnering with our clients to execute upon their goals, improve performance, and meet their unique business needs with the support of our technology platforms."



Prior to joining Envision, Mike served as Vice President, Head of Global Access and Pricing Strategy for GlaxoSmithKline. Before that, he held various leadership positions of increasing responsibilities at GSK, Sanofi, and Bristol Myers Squibb. He brings with him a diverse background across multiple geographies, functions, and therapeutic areas. His global commercial leadership experiences spanning oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and virology from asset development to in-market delivery will be a valuable asset to Envision.



Mike adds, "The energy and passion of the Envision team shines through in every interaction I've had. It was this passion and desire to be the very best at what they do that made this an easy decision for me to join Envision. Our industry is facing a changing and challenging environment and Envision is building an organization that will not just deliver, but will become a true partner for our customers adding real value across the life cycle of a brand. I am delighted to be joining them at this important time in our industry's future."



About Envision Pharma Group



Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.



