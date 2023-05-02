Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 02:00 HKT/SGT
來源 Sandline Global
Sandline Global Announces Strategic Partnership With Everlaw for German eDiscovery Market
Sandline will showcase Everlaw capabilities for legal teams at the Legal Revolution Conference in Nuremberg on May 3 and 4, with an interactive workshop on the platform.

FRANKFURT, DE, 2023年5月2日 - (亞太商訊)  - Sandline Global, a premier eDiscovery, iManage and Litera service provider with primary offices in Frankfurt, Germany, and New York, announced today it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership to bring Everlaw's cloud-based service eDiscovery platform to Germany and the wider European market. The agreement enables Sandline to provide its best-in-class services to legal teams, law firms and corporations in Germany with Everlaw's state-of-the-art technology, rich collaboration features, advanced AI and a modern, intuitive interface for efficient and effective eDiscovery.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Everlaw to serve our law firm and corporate clients in Europe," said Ralf Kaiser, CTO of Sandline Global. "We look forward to educating the European market on the combined Everlaw-Sandline service offering. And to provide a more comprehensive and streamlined approach to eDiscovery. As a local German team, we help clients navigate the complexities of the German eDiscovery market."

As regulators in Germany and the EU continue to ramp up new policies and GDPR requirements, legal teams are looking to shore up their privacy, security and compliance stance for litigation and investigations. Legal teams need to be agile and move quickly in order to efficiently and accurately uncover the evidence needed to argue and win cases, but legacy tools based on hosted services and manual processes hold them back.

"As the eDiscovery landscape in Germany becomes more complex with new regulations, Sandline's expertise plays a critical role in bridging the gap with needed staffing, skills and project management," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. "Legal teams will benefit from an all-in-one eDiscovery service on a cloud-native platform with expertise from a trusted partner who knows the local market. This partnership ensures game-changing outcomes to chart a straighter and more secure path to the truth."

The combined strengths of Sandline Global and Everlaw, along with their successful track record in supporting United States clients, creates a unique and unparalleled offering for European clients.

On May 3rd and 4th, Sandline Global will showcase Everlaw capabilities at the Legal Revolution Conference in Nuremberg, Germany, with an interactive workshop on the Everlaw platform.

About Sandline

Sandline Global is a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, supporting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. With Sandline's global network of offices and data centers in Frankfurt, Washington D.C., New York City, Taipei, Dubai and Karachi, the firm utilizes best-of-breed technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters. In addition to providing forensics, eDiscovery and document review services, Sandline also designs and supports iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments. Learn more: https://www.sandlineglobal.com.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex eDiscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges-and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Learn more: https://www.everlaw.com.

Contact Information
Cara Lemire
VP of Sales & Marketing
clemire@sandlineglobal.com
(703) 520-1001

Colleen Haikes
press@everlaw.com

SOURCE: Sandline Global

