Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 22:15 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Optimas Solutions Optimas Appoints Industry Veteran Phil Battaglia as Chief Financial Officer Seasoned Executive Brings 25+ Years of Financial and Operational Management to CFO Position

WOOD DALE, IL, 2023年4月18日 - (亞太商訊) - Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced today the appointment of Phil Battaglia as Chief Financial Officer. Battaglia possesses over 25 years of financial management and reporting expertise, most recently leadership experience at Caterpillar Inc.

Phil Battaglia, CFO of Optimas Solutions. Phil Battaglia comes from Caterpillar to become Optimas Solutions' new CFO.

"We are delighted to have Phil on board in such an important role for us," said Daniel Harms and Mike Tuffy, Optimas' dual CEOs. "As we continue to elevate our business, we needed someone in our CFO position with the financial acumen and customer-oriented thinking that Phil brings to us. We believe Phil will be essential to strengthening Optimas' solid financial foundation and partner with us to ultimately enhance how we serve our customers."



"Optimas is well positioned for a successful future driven by our customers' needs," Battaglia said. "I think I can bring that customer perspective to Optimas given my experience at Caterpillar. While I was there, I worked with suppliers such as Optimas and understand what OEMs want and need. I'm excited about the long-term impact of the Optimas team, its products and processes, not only for us, but more importantly for our customers."



Battaglia comes to Optimas from Caterpillar, where he held various positions including Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, CFO of Caterpillar's Product Support & Logistics Division, and Assistant Corporate Treasurer. Prior to Caterpillar, he was an investment banker at Citi where he advised customers in the industrials and mining sectors on M&A and financing transactions. Battaglia holds a BA degree in economics from Northwestern University and is certified by The Institute of Management Accountants.



About Optimas Solutions



Optimas is the leading global industrial distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. We take care of the details so customers can focus on manufacturing cutting-edge products - giving them an unparalleled competitive edge. Visit optimas.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/optimas-solutions/ and Twitter @Optimas_S.



Contact Information

Meghan Lane

Senior Marketing Manager

meghan.lane@optimas.com

+1 (630) 716-3416



Tom Bryan

Marketing Manager

tom.bryan@optimas.com

44 (0)7725 109294



SOURCE: Optimas Solutions



話題 Press release summary



部門 人力资源, Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

