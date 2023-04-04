Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 14:35 HKT/SGT
來源 The Life Underwriters Association of Hong Kong Limited
「保協大灣區委員會」舉辦保險業大灣區交流團南沙深圳考察

香港, 2023年4月4日 - (亞太商訊)  - 香港人壽保險從業員協會之｢保協大灣區委員會｣於3月30日至4月1日一連三日舉辦南沙及深圳訪問團，會見多位重要官員，包括：深圳市政協黨組書記兼主席林潔、四屆全國政協委員及粵港青年交流促進會創會主席龍子明等。｢保協大灣區委員會｣表示，此次考察交流將進一步推進｢保協大灣區委員會｣與大灣區（南沙）後援基地落地項目的相關事宜，包括在前海舉辦保協深圳咨詢公司開幕儀式，保協正式在灣區設立咨詢點，期望聚引粵港澳高精尖金融科創企業、資金、人才，推動大灣區高質量發展發揮輻射和引領作用，致力打造大灣區金融科技領域以及保險業交匯的新高地。

40多名香港保協代表座談交流。

保險業大灣區交流團南沙深圳考察

｢保協大灣區委員會｣主席李冠群及保協會長姜楚芝帶領九個香港保險業及金融業界協會代表包括: 香港人壽保險經理協會(GAMAHK) 上屆會長張應羣、香港專業保險經紀協會(PIBA) 主席張志輝、香港股票分析師協會(IFAPC) 理事張佩儀、香港保險仲介人商會(HKCII) 會長陳少霞、香港一般保險業協會(HKGIAA) 主席林強、中國保險經理人協會(CIMA) 秘書長余峰、香港壽險管理學會 (LOMA) 會長蔡廣鴻、香港保險師公會有限公司(HKCIP) 主席程容輝及國際資產規劃師協會(IAPA) 發展總監曾妙英，共40餘名代表組成的香港「保協保險業大灣區交流團」。行程拜訪深圳市政協黨組書記兼主席林潔、訪問區金融局相關負責人座談交流，與官員作深入交流，探討未來合作的可能。更參觀多間當地金融企業及展覽中心，當中包括由前海深港現代服務業合作區安排參觀前海發展，以及：創享灣、南沙明珠灣規劃展覽中心、明珠灣金融集聚區、香港科技大學（廣州）及前海四十周年展廳等。

承接港澳前沿科技，吸納港澳青年人才，建設創新產業，搭建國際化營商環境，成為真正意義上的粵港澳大灣區中心。此次保協一行重點考察明珠金融創新集聚區，圍繞香港保險業與國內保險、金融業互通互融方式及推動南沙設立香港保險售後服務中心等相關事宜進行交流探討。另外，在創享灣參觀廣州南沙粵港合作咨詢委員會服務中心，以及民營的初創企業的加速器，了解國家對青年創新產業的支援。

｢保協大灣區委員會｣有見，粵港澳大灣區建設正全面鋪開，南沙作為國家戰略集中承載地、廣州城市新核心區，大灣區發展機遇前所未有。本次交流團得以順利舉辦感謝訪團顧問包括：第十至十三屆全國政協委員龍子明、香港立法會議員吳傑莊、及第十三屆全國人大代表洪為民的悉心協助安排。

新聞圖片
圖片連結: http://bit.ly/3KxiwNU

傳媒查詢：
陳珊珊小姐 (保協大灣區委員會 – 公關部委員)
電話 : 3890 7511 電郵 : athena.chan@vsfg.com

「香港人壽保險從業員協會」代表：
胡詩詠小姐 (Ms. Zoe Wu)　　　　　　　　　　　
Senior PR & Marketing Officer
電話：2969-0208
傳真：2570-1525
電郵：zoewu@luahk.org

葉建新先生 (Mr. Sun Yip)
Assistant General Manager
2969-0211
2570-1525
ksyip@luahk.org

有關「保協」及 「保協大灣區委員會」
香港人壽保險從業員協會(簡稱「保協」)成立於1973年，乃一歷史悠久之保險界專業團體。會員人數近17,000人，是全港會員人數最多的保險業組織之一。「保協」主要宗旨是推動及提高人壽保險從業員之專業水準，並訂立和執行有關專業守則；舉辦教育課程與會議，提供機會給業內人士學習和交流經驗，以提高業者水平和成就；鼓勵從業員參與公益和公眾事務，回饋社會。「保協」網址: https://www.luahk.org/

「保協」順應國策，於 2020 年成立「保協大灣區委員會」，致力推廣大灣區之機遇，以及推動香港保險從業員大灣區之拓展，協助保險同業尋覓灣區藍海市場。 「保協大灣區委員會」手冊: https://bit.ly/43gdsF1


