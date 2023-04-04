Monday, 3 April 2023, 20:30 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies Former President of Worldwide Operations of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Al Weiss Has Joined SKYX as a Senior Business Development Advisor While serving as President of Worldwide Operations of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, he oversaw Disney's worldwide amusement parks, hotels-resorts, cruise lines, as well as products and experiences

MIAMI, FL, 2023年4月3日 - (亞太商訊) - SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") SKYX, a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today that Al Weiss, former President of Worldwide Operations of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, has joined SKYX as a senior business development advisor. Mr. Weiss will assist the company with strategic business introductions, partnerships, and engagements in the U.S. and globally.



Prior to joining SKXY, Mr. Weiss had a distinguished 39-year career at The Walt Disney Company. Starting as an 18-year old cast member, he climbed the ranks holding several senior positions including President of Walt Disney World Resorts from 1994 - 2005, at which point he was appointed Disney's Worldwide President of Operations. While serving as President of Worldwide Operations of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, he oversaw Disney's worldwide amusement parks, hotels-resorts, cruise lines, as well as products and experiences. Beyond Disney, Weiss has held various leadership positions, including Chairman of the Metro Orlando Economic Development Commission, Trustee at the University of Central Florida as well as Stetson University, and serving on the founding Board of Directors for Travel Promotion. In 2018, he launched Global Blockchain Ventures, a $100 million fund to invest in blockchain technology, where he serves as Chairman and General Partner.



Mr. Weiss said: "I am truly excited to join Rani, the SKYX team and their 'movement', as I strongly believe that the safety aspects and smart features of SKYX's smart platform technologies are game changing and will become a new standard for safe and smart homes, buildings, hotels and even cruise ships."



"We are happy and proud to announce that such a prominent business leader is joining the SKYX 'movement'," said Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms. "In his new role, Mr. Weiss will assist the Company with strategic introductions, partnerships, and other engagements both in the U.S. and globally. I look forward to working closely with him to open new doors for SKYX in the quarters ahead."



About SKYX Platforms Corp.



As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.



SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such forward-looking statements include statements such as that the safety aspects and smart features of SKYX's smart platform technologies are game changing and will become a new standard for safe and smart homes, buildings, hotels and even cruise ships. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Smart Platforms into homes, buildings, cruise ships and communities and adoption by hotels, builders and architects, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, risks arising from mergers and acquisitions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.



Media Relations Contacts:

Britney Ouzts/Barbara Goldberg

O'Connell & Goldberg, Inc.

(754) 204-7074/ (954) 294-4677

bouzts@oandgpr.com / bgoldberg@oandgpr.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

SKYX@mzgroup.us



