Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, April 1, 2023
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Friday, 31 March 2023, 22:45 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 Global Anti Scam Alliance
ScamAdviser Coin 'Scams' the Internet for April Fools
UK's Companies House lacks safeguards to identify investment scams

AMSTERDAM, 2023年3月31日 - (亞太商訊)  - To prove how easy it is for anyone to launch a scam site, the Global Anti Scam Alliance and ScamAdviser launched 'ScamAdviser Coin' in the lead-up to April Fool's Day 2023. The goal of this campaign was to highlight the importance of forming better policies to combat scammers.

Investment Options ScamAdviser Coin


Investment Options ScamAdviser Coin

Last year, nearly 300 million consumers lost more than $55 billion, according to the Global State of Scams 2022 report. Especially, investment scams continued to rise, caused by digitalization, high inflation, and the increasing cost of living.

Within a matter of days, a website was set up that promised investors 100% returns in 14 days. Setting up the site was just $250, including purchasing a website template, registering the domain name 'scamadviser.club' and purchasing website hosting.

UK's Companies House lacks a Due Diligence process

To create a sense of trust, a fictitious company named 'ScamAdviser Coin Limited' was registered in the UK's Companies House Registry, using as Directors names the notorious fraudsters Charles Ponzi and Bernard Madoff for just $15.

This is possible as the Companies House itself states, "Companies House does not verify the accuracy of the information filed". However, few, if any, people know that Companies House does not do any due diligence. Many people, especially from abroad, believe that if a company is registered in the United Kingdom, it must be legit.

Promoting the Scam on Facebook and Google

The fake investment website was even advertised on Facebook for a brief period before being reported by users. The ads were disapproved by Google's search engine advertising platform, citing their policies regarding 'Unacceptable business practices'.

Several 'experts' on a popular freelancing platform offered to help advertise the scheme on Facebook and Google. Their advice: You need to "warm up" a Google Adword or Facebook account. After three weeks and not using specific keywords like "coin", it's easy to promote any kind of investment scam.

The Result: $11,000 earned in 10 days

ScamAdviser Coin only has been up for 10 days. Many could not spot the signs of a scam as 144 users signed up to join the waitlist for the program, which was supposedly set to launch on 1 April 2023. With the users pledging to invest a total of $11,010, the scheme would have generated an ROI of 4400% for the scammer.

Jorij Abraham, General Manager of GASA, said regarding the campaign, "For only $250, you can not only set up an investment scam but also a legitimate-looking company. The way Companies House operates is hurting consumers. Many believe that a company registered in the UK must be trustworthy. Instead, it seems to be the opposite."

About the Global Anti Scam Alliance

Our mission is to protect consumers worldwide from scams by raising awareness and facilitating knowledge sharing. The full article can be found on ScamAdviser ( https://pr.report/CEG9N2Wu) and GASA ( https://pr.report/cZbHvWtd ).

Contact Information
Jorij Abraham
General Manager
jorij.abraham@gasa.org

SOURCE: Global Anti Scam Alliance

話題 Press release summary

部門 Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Indonesian MCI Ensures Telecommunication Access for Successful ASEAN Chairmanship 2023  
Apr 1, 2023, 00:00 HKT/SGT
ScamAdviser Coin 'Scams' the Internet for April Fools  
Mar 31, 2023, 22:45 HKT/SGT
Sino Biopharm (1177.HK) Announces 2022 Annual Results  
Mar 31, 2023, 21:11 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA Signs Sales & Purchase Agreement for Additional 40% of Life Science Incubator  
Mar 31, 2023, 20:15 HKT/SGT
Expand Investment in Science and Technology and Empower Industry Development, Legend Holdings Realized Revenue of RMB483.7 billion by 2022
  
Mar 31, 2023, 19:11 HKT/SGT
HTSC announces 2022 annual results, Proposes final dividend of RMB 0.45 per share  
Mar 31, 2023, 18:39 HKT/SGT
HTSC reports annual revenue of RMB 46.82 billion in 2022  
Mar 31, 2023, 18:35 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report  
Friday, March 31, 2023 5:50:00 PM
Earable Neuroscience and Excelpoint Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Commercialisation of the World's First AI-powered Consumer Wearable, FRENZ Brainband, to Solve Global Sleep Pandemic  
Mar 31, 2023, 17:47 HKT/SGT
With Innovation-driven Quality, Sustainable Development, Wuling Motors(00305.HK)Returns to Profitability in 2022  
Mar 31, 2023, 16:58 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       