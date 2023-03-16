Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 17, 2023
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Friday, 17 March 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 Crypto.ro
crypto.ro Announces 'The Alliance', the Most Anticipated Crypto Conference in 2023
Crypto.ro is hosting their first crypto conference since going globally

TIMISOARA, Romania, 2023年3月17日 - (亞太商訊)  - Crypto.ro, Romania's leading cryptocurrency and blockchain media company, is hosting "The Alliance" event in Timisoara on September 21, 2023, at prestigious Galla Events.

The event will unite the most innovative minds, game changers, entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in the crypto space.

"The Alliance" is set to provide a platform for innovators and community builders to connect, share experiences, and work together on fresh new ideas.

"The hosting of The Alliance conference is a significant achievement for crypto.ro. We hope this event will have a great impact in the growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology both in Europe and globally," said Alex Numeris, Founder and CEO.

With more than 500 participants expected to attend from around the world, this one-day event is set to be an incredible opportunity for attendees to network, learn, talk about the latest crypto news, and collaborate with some of the most influential voices in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

For more information about The Alliance event, please visit the official website at events.crypto.ro.

About crypto.ro

Crypto.ro is a leading crypto media platform that provides up-to-date and accurate information on the latest developments in the world of cryptocurrencies. With an experienced team, the platform offers comprehensive coverage of the crypto industry, including market trends, regulatory updates, and a free cryptocurrency course.

The platform also offers a variety of educational oriented articles meant to help investors identify the best crypto to invest in.

Additionally, investors can benefit from crypto.ro's reviews, which helps them to make decisions on which are the best crypto exchanges that suit them. The platform's research covers a range of exchanges, providing investors with detailed insights into what is the best platform they can trust their money with.

With a free cryptocurrency course, detailed market analysis, and comprehensive insights on the best crypto apps and exchanges, crypto.ro is your one-stop-shop for all things crypto.

Follow crypto.ro today to stay connected with the world of cryptocurrencies.
- Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/cryptoro_global
- Join the Telegram Community https://t.me/s/cryptoro_global
- Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/crypto.ro.global

Contact Information:
Alex Numeris
CEO
alex@crypto.ro

Maya Parker
Public Relations Officer
info@crypto.ro

SOURCE: Crypto.ro

話題 Press release summary

部門 Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu Small Research Lab program strengthens industry-academia collaboration with growing global R&D network  
Friday, March 17, 2023 9:31:00 AM
Fujitsu and Ochanomizu University establish new AI ethics research lab, leveraging AI technologies to promote gender equality  
Friday, March 17, 2023 9:13:00 AM
crypto.ro Announces 'The Alliance', the Most Anticipated Crypto Conference in 2023  
Mar 17, 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Over 7,300 industry talents at HKTDC FILMART and EntertainmentPulse  
Mar 16, 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
A Reimagined Vision of The Future of Digital Banking  
Mar 16, 2023, 16:58 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Establishes New Overseas Subsidiary in Seoul, Korea  
Thursday, March 16, 2023 10:00:00 AM
TANAKA Establishes New Overseas Subsidiary in Seoul, Korea  
Thursday, March 16, 2023 10:00:00 AM
MHIET Releases SGP M2000, a New Natural Gas Engine Cogeneration System  
Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:51:00 AM
Avantor Named Best Bioprocessing Company in Chromatography at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards  
Mar 16, 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
analytica Vietnam 2023: The Largest Gathering of Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology Professionals in Southeast Asia  
Mar 16, 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       