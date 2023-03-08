HotelRunner 推出“Autopilot”，開啟旅遊和酒店業數據驅動的智能自動化新時代

|
倫敦, 2023年3月7日 - (亞太商訊) - 領先的住宿和旅遊技術平台HotelRunner在 2023 年柏林國際旅遊交易會上推出 Autopilot。憑藉其去年推出的創新商業智能平台“Insights”獲得了極大關注，並通過最近的融資消息為新的一年開個好頭 ，HotelRunner 引入了其人工智能驅動的直觀智能平台，以實現住宿銷售、分銷和運營的自動化。
|HotelRunner Autopilot - HotelRunner 推出“Autopilot”，開創了旅遊和酒店業數據驅動的智能自動化新時代
HotelRunner 的目標是使酒店業務的所有日常運營自動化，從營銷活動到定價策略，引入了 Autopilot。新平台利用了 HotelRunner 處理的預訂量，僅去年一年就超過 300 萬。
通過將所有日常運營和行業專業知識作為一組規則和自動化轉移到 Autopilot 平台，住宿企業可以毫不費力地實施複雜的銷售和定價策略。
作為行業背後的驅動力，HotelRunner 憑藉其卓越的技術在滿足旅遊和住宿行業所有利益相關者的未來需求方面保持領先地位。 Autopilot 平台誕生於多年的研發和行業經驗，旨在讓住宿與整個旅游生態系統互動。它不僅使物業能夠實現自動化運營，而且還不斷發展以涵蓋為物業的成功做出貢獻的所有行業參與者的集體知識。
因此，HotelRunner 引領了首個自動化市場的創建。借助這一創新平台，HotelRunner 規劃了旅遊技術的未來。
“Autopilot 平台是我們服務和推動旅遊和酒店業的綜合願景的重要組成部分。去年 11 月，我們推出了 Insights 平台，開啟了酒店業數據驅動決策的時代。隨著 Autopilot ，我們堅定地建立在這一願景的基礎上，打開軟件為人們服務的新時代的大門，而不是相反，”HotelRunner 的創始人兼執行合夥人 Ali Beklen 說。
“憑藉我們創新的 Autopilot 技術，我們挑戰了酒店管理的傳統智慧，並為行業提供了全新的視角。通過拋開手動流程，我們為合作夥伴提供輕鬆的效率，並努力提高他們的盈利能力。在人工智能的驅動下，不斷發展， Autopilot 只是我們旨在在旅遊和酒店業點燃革命的起點。我們正在為行業參與者開展業務和相互互動設定新標準，”HotelRunner 創始人兼管理合夥人 Arden Agopyan 補充道。
Autopilot 平台允許物業：
- 按季節、節假日和周末自動定價和可用性。
- 實時監控預訂活動並根據需求採取行動。
- 從基於 AI 的建議和警報中獲益，最大限度地提高利潤。
- 通過與 PMS 和渠道管理器完全集成的自動化，最大限度地減少工作量。
HotelRunner Autopilot 已經進行了一年的內測，並且已經為使用該平台的酒店增加收入做出了貢獻。單擊此處獲取有關 HotelRunner Autopilot 平台的詳細信息並開始使用它。 https://hotelrunner.com/en/features/autopilot/
Suheyla van Taarling
Head of Brand
suheyla@hotelrunner.com
HotelRunner
