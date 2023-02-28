Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
來源 ZeroBounce
ZeroBounce 發布 2023 年電子郵件列表衰減報告

加利福尼亞州聖巴巴拉, 2023年2月28日 - (亞太商訊)  - ZeroBounce 宣布發布 2023 年電子郵件列表衰減報告，揭示有關電子郵件數據庫生命週期的最新統計數據。在報告中，ZeroBounce 分享了它在驗證超過 60 億個電子郵件地址後收集的數據趨勢。

這些發現讓電子郵件營銷人員和依賴電子郵件進行重要通信的公司大開眼界。 ZeroBounce 報告顯示，平均每年至少有 22.71% 的電子郵件列表退化。在 20.19%，無效的電子郵件地址構成了電子郵件驗證和可傳遞性公司處理的大部分過時數據。同樣普遍的是包羅萬象、一次性、濫用、垃圾郵件陷阱和有毒電子郵件地址。總的來說，ZeroBounce 驗證的所有電子郵件中只有 57.21% 有效且可以安全使用。

ZeroBounce 創始人兼首席執行官 Liviu Tanase 表示：“任何數據庫都可能獲取質量低劣的電子郵件地址，從而導致電子郵件的送達率直線下降。” “到達收件箱變得越來越困難，使用健康的電子郵件數據庫是必須的。這份報告清楚地描繪了電子郵件數據降級的速度。好消息是電子郵件營銷人員可以掌握他們的電子郵件列表健康狀況，因此他們可以在收件箱中增加收入。”

2023 年電子郵件列表衰減報告還揭示了用戶在填寫註冊表單時拼錯電子郵件地址的可能性有多大。在短短一年內，ZeroBounce 通過其實時電子郵件驗證 API 檢測到超過 1000 萬個拼寫錯誤。因此，該軟件可以防止潛在的反彈，並繼續確保公司建立更可靠的潛在客戶獲取計劃。

ZeroBounce 首席運營官Brian Minick表示：“放棄過時的數據會使電子郵件列表的響應速度更快，也更有可能轉化。雖然許多公司都關注數量，但那些關注數據質量的公司將會看到電子郵件投資回報率的提升。”

為了創建這份報告，ZeroBounce 分析了它在 2022 年 1 月至 2022 年 12 月期間處理的數據。這些基準適用於各個行業的各種規模的公司，因為 ZeroBounce 的客戶範圍從獨立企業主到財富 500 強公司。

https://www.zerobounce.net/email-list-decay.html 閱讀完整的 2023 年電子郵件列表衰減報告。

最近，ZeroBounce 重新啟動了其平台，現在提供 99% 的準確電子郵件驗證、更高的安全性以及更現代和直觀的用戶體驗。

關於 ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce 是一個電子郵件驗證和送達率平台，幫助超過 200,000 名客戶將更多電子郵件放入收件箱。該服務會刪除電子郵件拼寫錯誤、不存在和濫用的電子郵件帳戶、垃圾郵件陷阱和其他有風險的電子郵件地址。 ZeroBounce 的電子郵件送達率工具包進一步支持收件箱放置。該公司最近獲得了 SOC 2 Type 2 和 ISO 27001 認證。 ZeroBounce 已經驗證了超過 180 億封電子郵件。它服務的一些公司包括亞馬遜、迪士尼和 Netflix。 2022 年，ZeroBounce 創立了 電子郵件日（4 月 23 日），如今是紀念電子郵件發明者 Ray Tomlinson 的國際節日。要了解更多信息，請訪問我們的網站：https://www.zerobounce.net/

聯繫方式:
Corina Leslie
PR Manager
電子郵件: support@zerobounce.net
電話: +1-888-500-9521

資料來源: ZeroBounce

話題 Press release summary

部門 Cloud & Enterprise, 数字
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
