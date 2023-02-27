天津港集團、天津港發展與天津港股份赴新加坡及香港開展系列拜訪及推介活動成果豐碩

|
|
|Monday, 27 February 2023, 08:11 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2023年2月27日 - (亞太商訊) - 2月15日到22日，天津港集團（為天津港發展控股有限公司之控股股東，持有天津港發展53.5%股權）與天津港發展控股有限公司（「天津港發展」，香港股份代號：03382）及其控股附屬上市公司天津港股份有限公司（「天津港股份」，上海交易所代碼：600717）（天津港發展及天津港股份統稱為「集團」）先後到新加坡及香港開展系列招商推介及拜訪交流活動，與廣大客戶、合作夥伴共商合作、共謀發展，合力加快推進天津港世界一流綠色智慧樞紐港口建設，為助力天津高水準對外開放和經濟高品質發展貢獻。
在新加坡期間，天津港集團及集團先後到 Hapag-lloyd (Singapore) Pte Ltd、海洋網聯船務股份有限公司、新加坡國際港務集團、太平船務有限公司及中遠－新港碼頭(COSCO-PSA Terminal)等企業進行參觀拜訪，希望未來與各方開展全方位深度合作，全面把握RCEP貿易發展機遇，優勢互補，經驗共用，攜手開啟港航業高品質發展合作新篇章。
在香港期間，天津港集團與集團先後拜訪東方海外貨櫃航運有限公司、以星綜合航運股份有限公司(ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.)及中遠海運港口有限公司，持續深化港航協同發展，希望各方搶抓時代發展機遇，發揮各自優勢，加強港口運營管理、物流通道建設、航線網路佈局等領域合作，更好促進國內國際雙迴圈，為區域經濟社會高品質發展提供強勁支撐。
活動期間，天津港集團與新加坡國際港務集團簽署戰略合作備忘錄，並與招商局港口集團股份有限公司及中遠海運港口有限公司分別簽署戰略合作框架協議，期盼透過合作，為天津港集團及下屬公司促進更多綠色能源、智慧港口、國際航運中心建設、物流供應鏈等領域發展。
集團將以此次於新加坡及香港推介為契機，探索更多各方合作，共同發展機遇，期望各地優勢互補，可以開拓更扎實、更廣闊的合作。
話題 Press release summary
部門 海洋/近海
