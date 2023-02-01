Tuesday, 31 January 2023, 19:08 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 FREED GROUP FREED GROUP 宣布香港首間註冊旅遊代理全旅達加入成為FREED GROUP旗下公司 融合FREED 的智能旅遊科技及全旅達團隊的專業知識

為企業旅客提供高質素的旅遊服務

香港, 2023年1月31日 - (亞太商訊) - 屢獲殊榮的數碼商務解決方案公司FREED GROUP（「FREED」）宣布，其聯合創辦人兼行政總裁Abel Zhao先生收購全旅達國際旅遊有限公司（「全旅達」，前稱太古旅遊）。全旅達總部設於香港，在旅遊代理業界穩佔領導地位，而收購完成後，全旅達成為FREED GROUP旗下公司之一。是次收購將結合FREED智能商務技術及全旅達團隊的專業知識，進一步推進全旅達數碼轉型，加速業務增長，以保持卓越的行業競爭優勢。

（由左至右）FREED GROUP聯合創辦人兼首席產品官 Kenneth Lee先生、全旅達總經理劉志超先生及FREED GROUP聯合創辦人兼行政總裁Abel Zhao先生

FREED GROUP聯合創辦人兼行政總裁Abel Zhao先生

自2015年成立以來，FREED以其專利的端對端數碼轉型及商務賦能解決方案和服務，利用科技及龐大的供應商網絡幫助客戶加強零售表現。FREED擁有逾250名專業人才，團隊來自全球22個不同地區，結合來自科技、旅遊、商業、酒店等行業的豐富經驗及專業知識，為全球十多個市場服務。集團與超過200個知名企業及夥伴緊密合作，其中包括三星、中國移動、中國人壽、首爾市（智慧城市）、杜拜皇室謝赫阿哈邁德親王閣下（Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum）私人辦公室（The Private Office）、Google、國際足協世界盃、Match Hospitality、寶馬和現代汽車信用卡。



全旅達國際旅遊有限公司成立於1948年，是香港首間註冊旅行社，於香港、北京及上海均設有辦公室。全旅達專注於商務、休閒及展覽旅遊，為旅客提供全方位的旅遊服務，以享受舒適無憂的旅程。



FREED GROUP聯合創辦人兼行政總裁Abel Zhao先生表示：「全旅達備受商務、休閒和展覽旅遊旅客信賴和認可，我們很高興全旅達加入FREED這大家庭。全旅達擁有巨大的增長潛力，憑藉他們團隊的的悠久歷史和經驗，相信可與FREED產生協同效應。在我們的智能解決方案支持下，FREED與全旅達未來將持續發掘不同商機，包括旅遊服務、電子商務、營銷服務及品牌忠誠度計劃等。我們預期全旅達將緊隨FREED 步伐，成為全球旅遊品牌。」



全旅達總經理劉志超先生表示：「全旅達在過去70年一直致力為客戶提供優質服務。這次收購將透過數碼轉型，為客戶提供全新旅遊預訂平台及嶄新的用戶體驗，並提高服務效率。與此同時，我們將秉承全旅達的市場領導地位，配合與FREED的發展計劃，拓展現時中港兩地的服務，並開拓新市場。我們期待在FREED GROUP的支持下開啟新的發展篇章。」



FREED GROUP的科技與服務近年囊括多項殊榮，包括世界經濟論壇頒發的2022年「技術先鋒」、2021年德勤科技新星獎、2021年聯合國世界旅遊組織旅遊創新大賽冠軍和2018年亞太信息通信技術大獎等等。於2022年6月，FREED GROUP在由Daiwa ACA APAC Growth Fund及ACA Partners Pte. Ltd.領導的新一輪融資中籌集到1,500萬美元。



關於FREED GROUP

FREED GROUP 勇於創新科技，開啟數碼商業的未來。FREED 以其端對端數碼轉型及商務賦能解決方案，結合全球不同商家於同一平台及資料庫，幫助《財富》500強的公司、品牌和各地區的中小企，創造新的收入來源、增加客戶互動及提升服務水平。



FREED GROUP 的總部設於香港，在全球設有十多 個辦事處，聘用逾250名員工。集團的客戶和合作夥伴來自世界各地，包括三星、中國移動、中國人壽、BMW和LG等主要品牌。FREED GROUP於2022年被世界經濟論壇評為「技術先鋒」，並獲得2021年德勤科技新星獎、2021年聯合國世界旅遊組織旅遊創新大賽和2018年亞太信息通信技術大獎等等。



關於全旅達國際旅遊有限公司

全旅達國際旅遊有限公司（前稱太古旅遊）於1948年成立，是首間在香港註冊的旅遊代理，在香港、北京和上海設有辦事處，並自2009年起在北京取得當地牌照，為追求卓越和高水準旅遊服務的企業客戶服務。全旅達為國內外遊客提供全方位的旅遊服務，包括機票和其他票務預訂、酒店預訂、旅行團和旅遊套票以及簽證申請。全旅達70年來致力提供優越服務，現已發展成為具區域性領導地位的旅遊管理公司，專注為商務、休閒和會議及展覽旅遊提供客戶服務及科技支援。公司亦在個人數據處理和存儲方面達到國際安全標準。





話題 Press release summary



部門 数字

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

