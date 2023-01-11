Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 11:20 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Prenetics Global Limited Prenetics旗下的行動基因的ACTOnco® IVD產品獲得FDA許可 成為首家就適用於所有實體腫瘤的癌症基因檢測取得許可的亞洲公司 -- Prenetics完成收購行動基因的多數股權，進軍價值逾800億美元的全球精準腫瘤學市場

-- 獲得FDA市場許可，推動亞洲的個性化癌症護理

-- 取得許可為早期檢測 /液體活檢的持續研發投資奠定基礎

倫敦和香港 , 2023年1月11日 - (亞太商訊) - 領先的基因及診斷檢測公司Prenetics Global Limited（納斯達克：PRE）今天宣布，Prenetics近期所收購其多數股權的行動基因已就適用於實體腫瘤的癌症基因檢測產品 ACTOnco® IVD (簡稱： ACTOnco)獲得美國食品藥物管理局（FDA）的許可。ACTOnco旨在供專業醫護人員使用，協助他們根據針對實體腫瘤癌症患者的專業指引作出臨床管理決策。是次舉措亦讓行動基因成為亞洲首家及唯一一家就癌症基因檢測獲得FDA許可的公司。ACTOnco作為診斷測試為:



-- 提供440種癌症相關基因的癌症基因檢測

-- 就使用標靶腫瘤治療（包括免疫治療）的臨床管理決策提供資訊

-- 旨在用於泛癌測試，包括乳癌、結腸癌、子宮內膜癌、肺癌等

-- 為已獲FDA許可的平台；供開發精準治療的生物製藥公司用作開發癌症基因組分析



針對單一腫瘤的癌症基因檢測有助開啟個性化治療的大門，未來可針對患者癌症中的特定弱點而找出合適的治療。



行動基因主席兼Prenetics行政總裁楊聖武先生表示：「獲得FDA許可標誌著個性化癌症護理在亞洲取得重大進展，並有可能成為私營保險承保機構和醫療系統內可報銷和承保之項目。取得FDA許可進一步證明我們的行業先驅的地位，未來我們將繼續研發方面的投資，尤其是有關為健康人口進行早期癌症檢測的研發。」



行動基因執行長陳華鍵博士表示：「經過龐大的團隊在科學上作出的努力，我們得以開發了ACTOnco。亞洲佔全球新增癌症病例的48%，並佔全球癌症死亡人數的55%。癌症給亞洲帶來沉重負擔。雖然精準醫學在疾病診斷及治療規劃方面具有優勢，並已成為西方國家常規的臨床實踐，但目前亞洲的情況並非如此。行動基因是亞洲首家生物技術公司獲得癌症基因分析的市場許可。有別於大部分市面上由美國公司提供的測試 - 主要使用來自西方國家的臨床樣本來開發的，我們使用西方國家和亞洲國家臨床樣本的比例各佔一半，以開發和驗證ACTOnco分析檢驗。ACTOnco有助醫生更加了解每位患者疾病的遺傳基礎及幫助他們作出最佳的治療方案。獲得FDA許可的ACTOnco將為患者開拓更多最佳癌症護理的機會。隨著實踐了這重要的里程碑，我們將繼續在亞洲推廣精準醫學及將基因資訊轉化為可實行的癌症治療方案的企業使命。」



關於行動基因 / 善覓

行動基因是一家創新驅動的癌症解決方案供應商，在台北、香港、新加坡、東京、曼谷和英國均設有辦事處。憑藉其次世代基因定序（NGS）技術、CAP認證的實驗室、經驗豐富的生物訊息團隊以及專利AI算法，行動基因得以為醫療專業人員提供最佳的癌症治療方案、免疫治療評估、癌症復發和耐藥性監測及癌症風險評估服務。行動基因旨在將基因資訊轉化為可實行的癌症治療方案（Turn Genomics into Action）。有關行動基因的詳情請瀏覽 www.actgenomics.com。



關於Prenetics Global Limited (納斯達克：PRE)

成立於2014年，Prenetics是全球主要的基因及診斷檢測公司，透過專注於消費者健康、臨床護理和醫療和癌症基因組學的三大支柱，致力實踐去中心化醫療保健行業的使命，把健康帶到全球數以百萬計的群眾身邊，無論何時何地，任何人士都會得到全面並且簡易的相關服務。在具遠見的創業家楊聖武先生的領導下，Prenetics業務跨越全球九個地區，包括英國、香港、印度、南非和東南亞等。Prenetics開發了消費版基因檢測產品和早期大腸癌篩查測試；提供新型冠狀病毒核酸測試、快速在家診斷檢測和醫學基因檢測。如欲瞭解更多有關Prenetics的資訊，請參閱: www.prenetics.com。



前瞻性陳述



In addition to historical information, this release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of Prenetics and ACT Genomics. Any such estimates and assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this press release, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements by our management or the board regarding expectations for the closing of the acquisition, statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of synergy between Prenetics and ACT by our management or the board or by ACT or ACT’s management or board. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates or forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.





