第十四屆香港國際美酒展今天開幕

香港, 2023年1月10日 - (亞太商訊) - 由香港貿易發展局（香港貿發局）主辦的第十四屆香港國際美酒展（特別展）由今天起，一連兩日（1月10至11日）假香港會議展覽中心舉行。今屆美酒展以「細味佳釀 酙酌商機」為主題，是本局在疫情後首次恢復試酒環節並以實體舉行的美酒盛會，只開放予業內人士參與；大會也為買家和展商安排多場商貿配對會議，幫助業界拓展商脈，捕捉更多商機。

第十四屆香港國際美酒展（特別展）由今日起，一連兩日（1月10至11日）假灣仔香港會議展覽中心舉行。逾百家來自不同國家及地區的參展商，呈獻多款環球特色佳釀。

本地及海外商會及政府機構於會場設立展館，帶來各式美酒。

第一款獲得國際猶太品質認證的捷克威士忌，由最上乘的當地食材及取用當地春季的流水稀釋製成。

香港貿發局副總裁張淑芬表示：「今屆美酒展是自2008年舉辦以來，首次於1月份舉行，成為2023年首項酒業盛會，於新年伊始為買賣雙方帶來貿易商機，開展新一年的業務。展會匯聚超過100家來自不同國家及地區的參展商，網羅來自阿根廷、澳洲、中國內地、法國、香港、意大利、日本、蘇格蘭及美國等地的優質葡萄酒、烈酒、中國白酒、啤酒及清酒等含酒精飲品。各本地和海外的商會及政府機構於會場設立六大展館，當中包括香港酒類行業協會、香港酒業總商會、香港精釀啤酒協會、香港飲食聯盟、日本國稅廳及福岡縣政府。」



根據國際葡萄與葡萄酒組織（OIV）2021年全球葡萄酒行業最新數據顯示，截至2021年，以消費量計，中國是全球第七大的葡萄酒消費國。香港於2008年起免收酒稅，成為全球主要經濟體系中首個葡萄酒免稅港，帶動葡萄酒進口迅速增長；加上香港與內地在2010年簽訂了合作協議，為香港出口至內地的葡萄酒提供便利清關措施，自2017年11月起，便利清關措施的應用範圍已擴展至內地全部42個關區內所有口岸，進一步鞏固香港作為亞洲葡萄酒樞紐的地位。2021年，香港的葡萄酒出口總值達15.95億港元，按年增77%。香港很大部分出口都是將進口葡萄酒再轉口，而亞洲則為主要市場，其中以中國內地和澳門所佔比重最大，於2021年共佔香港葡萄酒總出口66%。此外，香港更是繼美國及中國内地市場後排名第三的清酒出口市場。



糅合傳統與科技 展現精品釀酒工藝

一眾海外及本地展商於美酒展為買家帶來琳琅滿目的特色美酒。來自澳洲的展商Rymill Coonawarra（展位︰S425-03A）帶來南澳庫納瓦拉（Coonawarra）產區的2018 Classic Cabernet Sauvignon，嚴選當地栽種的赤霞珠，在法國橡木桶中陳釀，更在Halliday Wine Companion 2021專業評審中獲得著名品酒師Jane Faulkner 給予95分高度評價；「香港精釀啤酒協會」展館的香港啤酒有限公司（展位︰S423-01）帶來本地釀製的新世界啤酒，添加了大量優質酒花品種如全新Cryo Pop啤酒花拼配西楚 （Citra）、愛達荷7號（Idaho 7）及阿薩卡（Azacca），洋溢柑橘與熱帶果實風味。這款本地啤酒曾榮獲2022布魯塞爾國際啤酒挑戰賽（Brussels Beer Challenge）銀獎及國際啤酒比賽（International Beer Cup）銅獎。



雲集鮮有產區 呈現獨特風味

在「香港酒類行業協會」展館中，PD Jemmuelson Ltd (Hong Kong)（展位︰S226-05）展出一款來自台灣的玉泉純米清酒，以當地上等蓬萊米「純米釀造」，呈現台灣風味；「香港酒業總商會」展館的T'z Limited (Hong Kong)（展位︰S222-08），呈獻全球第一款獲得國際猶太品質認證的捷克單一麥芽威士忌Trebitsch。Trebitsch 是捷克目前唯一的專門威士忌酒廠，產品採用當地最上乘的食材及春季的流水稀釋製成。



酒商掌握健康趨勢

「日本館」展商TANAKA Shuzoten Inc. (Japan)（展位︰S421-15）展示的Arrive Sake Gold 是市場上較為罕見並獲純素認證的日本清酒，採用兵庫縣產最高級酒米山田錦釀製，富有溫和而濃郁的香氣；「福岡館」的Katsuya Syuzo Partnership Company (Japan)（展位︰S428-02）帶來Honoka清淡易入口清酒，迎合喜歡清淡口味的年輕人和女士。



薈萃環球佳釀 細味各地特色

本地展商高陞國際貿易有限公司（展位︰S422）展出備受中國內地市場追捧的國賓酒─貴州茅台酒。貴州茅台酒曾多次獲得國際大獎，並逐漸成為新寵；另一本地展商Hong Kong Craft Distilling Co. Limited（展位︰S423-03）主打百分百本地釀製的「N.I.P 無名氏」氈酒，由21種傳統氈酒常用的草本及具香港獨特風味的原材料蒸餾而成。



現場設講座與研討會 促進業界交流

美酒展期間，大會安排了連場精彩活動，包括香港酒類行業協會主辦的「香港酒業展望2023」講座及由香港精釀啤酒協會主辦的「手工啤酒品嚐之旅」、香港酒業總商會主辦的「葡萄酒認證之深度指南」講座、Wine & Spirits．酒誌呈獻的「仙島酒莊」- 中國的優質葡萄園，帶來山東烟台的美酒，及第四屆「香港清酒小姐就任儀式」，以促進業界交流。



展覽網頁：http://hkwinefair.hktdc.com/

特色產品介紹及圖片請按此下載 https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwinefair/tc

香港貿發局新聞中心︰http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

圖片下載：https://bit.ly/3k8PPfu



香港貿易發展局簡介

香港貿易發展局(香港貿發局)是於1966年成立的法定機構，負責促進、協助和發展香港貿易。香港貿發局在世界各地設有50個辦事處，其中13個設於中國內地，致力推廣本港作為雙向環球投資及商業樞紐。 香港貿發局通過舉辦國際展覽會、會議及商貿考察團，為企業(尤其是中小企)開拓內地和環球市場的機遇。香港貿發局亦通過產品雜誌、研究報告和數碼資訊平台，提供最新的市場分析和產品資訊。有關香港貿發局的其他資訊，請瀏覽www.hktdc.com/aboutus/tc。請關注我們的 @香港貿發局 @香港貿發局時尚生活 @香港商貿通 香港貿發局 請訂閱香港貿發局



傳媒查詢

香港貿發局傳訊及公共事務部

陳可欣 電話：2584 4239 電郵： kate.hy.chan@hktdc.org

屈潔茵 電話：2584 4554 電郵： agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org



