  • Wednesday, December 7, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
來源 HKECIC / HKTDC
調查剖析開拓大灣區三大挑戰與優勢
專家鼓勵港商做好風險管理 發揮品牌優勢搶佔先機

香港, 2022年12月6日 - (亞太商訊)  - 香港出口信用保險局(香港信保局)與香港貿易發展局(香港貿發局)首度聯合發佈調查研究( 通過香港商貿平台拓展大灣區疫後商機)，發現港商面對低價競爭、不諳內地法規、融資及客戶信貸問題等三大挑戰，然而，挑戰與機遇並存，受訪企業表示港企在大灣區市場亦具相當的獨特優勢，包括香港品牌聲譽及善於引進外國優質產品等。所以，港商宜善用優勢，以大灣區作為跳板進一步開拓內地龐大的內銷市場，同時分散只從事國際市場所帶來的風險。

香港貿易發展局副總裁劉會平（左）及香港出口信用保險局總監趙民忠（右）

香港貿發局研究總監范婉兒

香港出口信用保險局總監趙民忠表示：「今次是信保局和貿發局首次攜手合作進行調研，主要由於世界各地，包括香港及內地正走向復常，經貿活動陸續重啓；同時面對不明朗的歐美海外市場，相信內銷市場可為港商提供出路，而大灣區正是其最佳跳板。信保局一直重視內地市場，早於三十多年前開始承保內地買家，而內地現已緊隨美國成為我們第二大承保國家。隨著內地大灣區的發展，我們會繼續支持港商好好把握雙循環機遇，拓展內地市場。」

香港貿發局副總裁劉會平表示：「粵港澳大灣區的經濟生產總值(GDP) 達 1.96 萬億美元，人均 GDP 超過22,500 美元，在新冠疫情、地緣政治、加息和通脹的挑戰下經濟環境變得困難，大灣區顯然是企業業務增長亮點。 貿發局一直致力協助業界把握大灣區機遇，例如旗下的GoGBA「灣區經貿通」數字平台自推出一年多以來，瀏覽量已超過59萬人次，可見商界對大灣區商機抱有濃厚興趣。貿發局很高興與香港信保局合作進行是項研究，以進一步了解港商在發展大灣區市場的痛點和需求。報告也匯聚了業界專家的真知灼見，以協助更多港商捕捉大灣區商機。」

香港貿發局於2022年第三季，向413家已經或有意開展大灣區內銷業務的香港貿易商和製造商進行問卷調查，發現超過95%受訪企業正面臨各種挑戰，特別是疫情影響供應鏈及生產/採購活動，和通關問題影響業務營運等，此外，海外市場訂單不足、成本上升等也影響業務發展。

接近七成受訪企業有銷售給內地買家，若以平均銷售金額比例計算，直接銷售予內地買家約佔37.5%。有銷售產品予內地買家的受訪企業當中，超過九成有銷售予廣東省/大灣區內地九市的內銷市場。

三大港商最感興趣的大灣區城市為深圳、廣州、東莞
而港商最感興趣的大灣區城市包括深圳(73.8%)、廣州(68.8%)和東莞(43.6%)。他們主要計劃在大灣區銷售在內地自行生產或採購的產品，及進口從外地採購的產品，以進一步拓展內銷市場。

至於銷售渠道，最多選擇銷售予內地的進口商/批發商(48.2%)，以及其他b2b渠道；也有接近4成通過網站或第三方平台銷售給內地消費者。可是，不到14%受訪企業表示目前已開始利用電子商務、網絡應用直接拓展大灣區內銷市場；盡管如此，另外65.1%表示會考慮在未來開始利用電子商務應用直接拓展內銷商機。

不熟悉内銷市場運作為港企最大痛點
不少企業表示內地市場充斥低價產品(36.8%)，並且不熟悉內地的法律法規、產品標準(35.8%)等。此外，也有不少提到缺乏內地客戶信貸背景資料(25.9%)、缺乏資金開拓內地市場(23.5%)、放賬風險高(22.0%)等融資及客戶信貸問題。

另外，在管理內銷的應收賬款方面，與內地放賬的商業習慣不同，最多港商會要求買方預付貨款(57.9%)，或選擇自行承擔風險(43.6%)，也有部分港商會購買信用保險(14.0%)。

為應對挑戰，企業需要尋求與內地市場對接的市場推廣活動尋找買家(33.2%)、市場營銷策略供開發大灣區/廣東省市場(31.5%)等服務，並且需要在融資及風險管理等多種服務支援。

港企具獨特優勢
是次的調研除了向港企進行問卷調查外，同時亦專訪了9 家相關的香港企業及業界代表，以進一步瞭解業界對拓展大灣區內銷的具體意見。

香港貿發局研究總監范婉兒表示：「港商宜更多利用創新技術制訂針對內銷的電子商務解決方案，結合線上線下平台建設銷售渠道，並提升生產和營運效率，以把握大灣區的疫後商機。」

受訪企業認為香港擁有不同的優勢拓展大灣區的內銷市場，包括香港品牌或產品在內地擁有良好聲譽(48.4%)、香港善於引進外國優質、潮流產品(43.3%)等。

報告顯示，「無論是「香港製造」(Made in Hong Kong)、「港資廠商製造」(Made by Hong Kong)，或是「香港設計」(Design by Hong Kong)的產品，在內地都擁有良好聲譽。港商如能制訂精準的業務策略瞄準內銷，可有效拓展大灣區的內銷市場。

宜做好内銷風險管理
報告指出，無論是從事內銷或出口，企業均要面對一定的市場和客戶信貸風險。加上內地的信用透明度相對較低，因此港商須做好相應的風險管理，並在有需要時向外尋求專業服務，例如進行盡職審查，以瞭解客戶的業務狀況、信用背景等。除選擇避免向客戶放賬的選項外，港商也可考慮利用信用保險等工具，平衡市場拓展與風險控制之間的不同需要。

參考資料
- 香港貿發局經貿研究： http://research.hktdc.com/tc
- 《通過香港商貿平台拓展大灣區疫後商機： https://research.hktdc.com/tc/article/MTIzNDA4NTczNw
- 圖片下載： https://bit.ly/3h5tFJM

香港出口信用保險局
香港信保局於 1966 年根據《香港出口信用保險局條例》（香港法例第 1115 章）成立，專責為香港出口商提供出口信用保險服務，保障他們因放帳給海外買家而面對未能收回款項的風險，使他們能安心拓展出口業務。香港信保局獲香港特區政府提供高達 550 億港元的保險業務負責額保證。

香港貿易發展局
香港貿易發展局(香港貿發局)是於1966年成立的法定機構，負責促進、協助和發展香港貿易。香港貿發局在世界各地設有50個辦事處，其中13個設於中國內地，致力推廣本港作為雙向環球投資及商業樞紐。 香港貿發局通過舉辦國際展覽會、會議及商貿考察團，為企業(尤其是中小企)開拓內地和環球市場的機遇。香港貿發局亦通過研究報告和數碼資訊平台，提供最新的市場分析和產品資訊。有關香港貿發局的其他資訊，請瀏覽www.hktdc.com/aboutus/tc。請關注我們的 香港貿發局 @香港貿發局時尚生活 @香港商貿通 香港貿發局 請訂閱香港貿發局

傳媒查詢
香港出口信用保險局
辛惠嬌
電話： (852) 2732 9998
電郵： gina.san@hkecic.com

香港貿發局傳訊及公共事務部
陳可欣
電話：(852) 2584 4239
電郵：kate.hy.chan@hktdc.org

