  • Thursday, December 1, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 12:31 HKT/SGT
來源 VSFG
意博金融宣佈三大行業領袖強勢加盟
中國太平人壽前董事長 - 何志光先生
字節跳動前集團副總裁兼金融業務主管–谷文棟先生
新華人壽保險股份有限公司深圳分公司前總經理–楊紅梅女士
銳意打造全方位數字資產平台 合規對接傳統同數字資產
推動創新金融服務 全力參與香港全球加密資產和虛擬資產中心建設

香港, 2022年12月1日 - (亞太商訊)  - 為配合公司的戰略規劃及創新金融服務發展方針，意博金融控股有限公司（下稱「意博金融」/「集團」）今天正式宣布何志光先生、谷文棟先生以及楊紅梅女士的強勢加盟，分別委任為集團戰略諮詢委員會主席、科技諮詢委員會主席及業務發展委員會主席，帶領意博金融邁向新里程。

意博金融戰略諮詢委員會主席何志光先生

意博金融科技諮詢委員會主席谷文棟先生

意博金融業務發展委員會主席楊紅梅女士

意博金融主席諸承譽先生

意博金融戰略諮詢委員會主席何志光先生是國內保險業的領軍人物，在業內享負盛名，曾在人保、平安、太平、新華等大型保險集團公司擔任領導層核心職務， 掌管公司戰略及營運部署。 他曾幫助平安集團開拓在上海的壽險業務，如今他帶領的團隊在業內仍被譽為保險界的「黃埔軍師」。 何先生離開平安後又領導籌建了太平人壽。 在何先生的領導下，太平人壽持續創造業績輝煌，不僅「太平人壽速度」一度成為業界佳話，個險團隊批量出品百萬精英，業務品質超越IQA，至今太平的團隊組織在行業依舊保持強大的組織戰鬥力。 何先生現任康養產業聯盟輪值會長，深入研究國內康養行業，整合金融及康養產業上下游的產品與服務資源。 意博金融何先生緊的帶領下，均會提升至另一高度。

委任為意博金融科技諮詢委員會主席的谷文棟先生是國內互聯網金融和金融科技領域的領軍人物，在推動國內推薦引擎算法與機器學習在國內企業的發展作出了巨大貢獻。谷先生曾創立了面向推薦引擎領域的專業技術社區ResysChina，舉辦了「ResysChina推薦技術大會」，為當時推薦引擎算法尚未普及的中國互聯網業界提供了一個高質量的技術討論平台，可見谷先生的高瞻遠見。 2017年谷先生加入字節跳動集團，任職集團副總裁分管開拓公司的金融業務，谷先生在個性化與大數據驅動的互聯網金融創新產品研發擁有豐富的經驗，他的加入促使字節跳動在移動支付與消費金融業務的佈局節奏不斷加快，在任職期間孵化出了數個金融創新項目。谷先生將引領意博金融結合科技與金融，打造全方位數字科技平台，推動金融創新。

另被委任為意博金融業務發展委員會主席的楊紅梅女士職業生涯起步於交行，1990年進入保險行業，先後轉戰於太平洋壽險、平安人壽、中德安聯人壽。 2010年，楊女士加盟新華保險，歷任總公司培訓部、機構管理部總經理、深圳分公司總經理。近30年壽險職業生涯中，楊女士曾獲得「中國平安三級榮譽勳章 」 、 「優秀營銷部經理 」 、 「2008年中國十大保險經理人」等榮譽。楊女士主要在業務團隊建設、體系化管理、業績突破方面具有多年的實戰經驗，特別是其在帶領績優團隊在客群定位、經營戰略、全資產管理配置方面的前瞻性規劃，對業內外優秀人才形成強烈吸引。在楊女士的帶領下，其團隊和意博金融將結合互補，相信可為集團的私人財富和家族辦公室業務的發展注入強力血液，將可加強集團整體作戰能力。

意博金融主席諸承譽先生對三位行業領袖的加盟深表興奮，相信在幾位主席的帶領下，意博金融在集團戰略、技術沉澱以及業務發展各個維度都將邁向一個新高度，更可推動金融創新，身體力行支持香港虛擬資產及金融科技發展。 「何志光先生、谷文棟先生和楊紅梅女士均是業內舉足輕重的人物。 憑藉他們的豐富經驗、高瞻視野及獨到的市場觸覺，將引領我們更有效地連接傳統資產和數字資產，對我們整體業務佈局將會有一大突破。」 諸先生續稱。

香港特別行政區財經事務及庫務局（「財庫局」）早前發表的政策宣言，闡明了政府對香港發展蓬勃的虛擬資產行業和生態圈的政策立場和方針。 意博金融已與三位行業領袖達成初步共識，如何充分發揮自身綜合實力，銳意打造全方位數字科技平台，合規地連接傳統資產和數字資產; 同時2022年行政長官施政報告特別提到家族辦公室係資產及財富管理行業的重要增長領域，意博金融將不遺餘力喺相關產品設計、團隊儲備等方面繼續加強力量、全力參與到香港成為全球數字資產中心嘅建設工作中。

關於意博金融

意博金融控股有限公司（「意博金融」）是一間總部設於香港的環球金融服務平台。

2020年6月，意博金融成為香港首家獲香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）批准的數字資產管理人，可管理高達100%比例的加密資產投資組合; 公司一直致力於研究和開發在合規監管框架下可以連接傳統和虛擬資產的產品及服務，幫助個人客戶和機構有序配置資產在數字虛擬世界，特別是在Web 3.0和元宇宙領域上，更與關聯公司一同致力積極開發、篩選和提供相關服務，全力支持香港建設全球數字和虛擬資產中心 。

有關意博金融嘅其他資料，請瀏覽 www.vsfg.com

傳媒查詢：
高斯薇女士（ Ms. Natalie Ko）
意博金融市場及產品部總監
電話：+852 3589 6934/ +852 9611 4111
電郵：natalie.ko@vsfg.com


