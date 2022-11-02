Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 4, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Friday, 4 November 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
爆款IP聯手元宇宙 汽車之家開闢營銷新路徑 三季度業績迎來V型反轉

香港, 2022年11月4日 - (亞太商訊)  - 北京時間11月3日晚，中國領先的汽車互聯網服務平臺汽車之家（紐約證券交易所股票代碼：ATHM;港交所代號：2518.HK）對外發佈今年三季度財務業績報告。汽車之家通過打造爆款IP、引入元宇宙技術等一系列營銷變革加速推進汽車生態圈落地，公司業務取得一系列積極成果，三季度業績迎來V型反轉。

汽車之家品牌代言人——谷愛淩

汽車之家特邀AI體驗官——宮玖羽

晚會現場，央視主持人與谷愛淩“數字人”同台主持

財報顯示，公司三季度總營收18.43億元人民幣，同比增長4.5%；經調整歸母淨利潤5.9億元人民幣，實現正增長，經調整淨利潤率為32%，較上半年顯著提升，超越市場預期。

爆款IP與元宇宙擦出“火花”，實現全景生態流量增長

作為全球最大的一站式汽車生活平臺，汽車之家持續加大在內容端的投入，全力推進品牌年輕化，打造爆款IP，構建完善的內容營銷生態體系。QuestMobile資料顯示，9月汽車之家全景生態日均用戶量達4,956萬，同比增長13.4%，連續5個月實現提速增長；其中手機APP端DAU1,283萬，繼續保持汽車垂媒行業第一。

IP欄目是汽車之家內容生態的核心競爭力之一。基於品牌年輕化戰略，汽車之家造爆款IP、優質IP的功力越發嫺熟。前三季度，四大原創IP《冬季實驗室》《事故檢察官》《超級測試》《遠行筆記-越礪篇》站內播放量累計達2.36億，全網播放量累計達3.72億。

可以說，憑藉愈來愈多爆款、獨家IP的成功，汽車之家已然築起了一條相當寬廣的獨特內容護城河，在整個汽車內容行業佔據了高點。

此外，汽車之家搶抓元宇宙機遇，今年第三季度簽約了行業中第一個超寫實虛擬人-宮玖羽，憑藉其智慧、幹練的人物形象打造私域流量池，目前系列視頻全網播放量已過億。

今年8月，汽車之家創立四年之久、已成為業內超級IP的“818全球汽車節”迎來全新升級，汽車之家連袂央視，打造了一場汽車“元宇宙”盛會，VR、AR、XR等前沿科技盡顯風采，更有汽車之家品牌代言人谷愛淩“數字人”和汽車之家特邀AI體驗官宮玖羽登臺亮相，擔任晚會虛擬主持人，將虛實結合的藝術效果展現的淋漓盡致。晚會用優質內容打通元宇宙人、貨、場的連接，據統計，活動全域曝光量破164億，全域短視頻播放量破10億，成為元宇宙時代內容營銷的代表案例。

爆款IP及數位化技術給汽車之家帶來了良好的引流效果，汽車之家董事長兼CEO龍泉分析，汽車之家作為“內容生態+工具服務+交易平臺”一站式汽車生活服務提供者，在用戶增長方面主要做到了以下幾點：在內容生態上，以IP為核心，加速推進資訊內容視頻化落地；在工具服務方面，汽車之家有全網最新最全的汽車車型庫，用戶可以獲得海量汽車相關資訊，通過對使用者需求的洞察，汽車之家的車型庫橫向跨接拓展到摩托車、電瓶車、房車多種車型領域，6月份，汽車之家還對新能源車型庫做了升級；在交易方面，整合了汽車之家、天天拍車和平安三合一的資源優勢，完整佈局了C2B2B2C汽車生態，實現了二手車流通全鏈路覆蓋，從線索服務到增值服務。另外，汽車之家也有龐大的“換車需求”的用戶流量池，加上平安線下的流量拓展，獲取了很多賣車人群。

技術賦能打造一站式服務平臺 助力行業降本增效

當前，隨著汽車行業的不斷變化，汽車之家也在不斷進化，用技術賦能汽車全生命週期服務，深度挖掘過往積累的“資料金礦”，説明行業降低交易成本。

隨著汽車之家IP影響力的擴散，汽車之家的營銷方式也在不斷升級。在加快數位化轉型，用元宇宙賦能汽車營銷新場景方面，汽車之家重置“人貨場”，實現品牌與消費者零距離溝通，大大提振了車市信心，促進了後疫情時代汽車行業的回暖。

比如，疫情給用戶出行帶來了挑戰，很多用戶無法到店看車。但是借助元宇宙賦能的汽車營銷3D場景，在展示面積、資料、車型、角度和時空上沒有限制，客戶能近距離來到汽車周圍360度查看汽車構造、外觀、材質和色澤，還能上手開關門，坐上駕駛座椅、摸駕駛方向盤等。

事實上，包括元宇宙在內的數位技術的發展，也為汽車之家拓寬了應用場景與邊界。在技術層面，汽車之家創新運用AR/VR技術，採用3D虛擬展館技術賦能網上車展和“818全球超級車展”，打造出聚合式體驗、個性化推薦、多視角引導、多場景互動、線上線下聯動的智慧展廳，為消費者帶來了顛覆式的看車、買車體驗，助推汽車生態場景應用多元化發展。今年前九個月，汽車之家共累計舉辦網上雲車展305場，覆蓋人數超過5億，為用戶隨時隨地看車選車提供了極大的便利。常態化的線上車展幫助之家有效改變用戶的認知，提升用戶的體驗，助力廣大客戶度過疫情難關。

汽車之家董事長兼CEO龍泉稱，公司第三季度延續了上半年良好的回升態勢，持續取得優秀的經營業績，離不開廣大使用者、客戶和股東的支援。未來，在全新戰略指引下，汽車之家以科技驅動持續降低汽車行業決策和交易成本，為消費者提供省心、省時又省錢的便捷汽車消費服務體驗，致力於成為國際領先的2B和2C的“內容生態+工具服務+交易平臺”一站式汽車生活服務提供者，為使用者、客戶和股東創造更大價值。


話題 Press release summary

部門 通用汽车
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu conducts private 5G field trials to deliver robust operation automation for data centers  
Friday, November 4, 2022 9:38:00 AM
Trintech Client Serco Named Winner in 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards  
Nov 3, 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Kitchen Culture Seeking Legal Advice on Validity of New Purported Notice to Remove 5 Directors; Urges Shareholders Not to Accept Notices or Proxy Forms Unquestioningly  
Nov 3, 2022, 17:20 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils CI-powered Micro-mobility Technologies that Utilize Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence), Honda's Original AI that Enables Mutual Understanding between Machines and People  
Thursday, November 3, 2022 12:14:00 PM
Kitchen Culture's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 25th November 2022, 9am  
Nov 3, 2022, 11:50 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy provides highly secure, always-on connectivity to enable grid modernization and advanced smart city applications  
Thursday, November 3, 2022 9:39:00 AM
WestCann Commercializes Reconstituted Cannabis  
Nov 3, 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive shares his vision for Hong Kong with UK business community at virtual dialogue  
Nov 2, 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
MHI and Indonesia Power Jointly Investigate Co-Firing with Hydrogen, Biomass and Ammonia in Power Plants Across Indonesia  
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 6:02:00 PM
Eisai Satisfies All-case Study Requirement for Antiepileptic Agent Inovelon  
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 5:34:00 PM
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       