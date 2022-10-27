一田百貨行政總裁黃思麗榮膺為「日本食普及親善大使」

|
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Latest Press Releases
FG Stops Importation of Digital Technology Products, Services, as Nigeria Intends to be Global Talent Supplier
Oct 27, 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Watch the Biggest T10 Indian Pharma Championship on VOOT live
Oct 27, 2022, 18:04 HKT/SGT
YATA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Susanna Wong Awarded as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador
Oct 27, 2022, 15:51 HKT/SGT
HKTDC and Microsoft join forces to launch the "Go Beyond Your Limits" initiative targeted at local SMEs and next-gen talent
Oct 27, 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Construction and Launch of a Large-capacity Sweep Energy Storage System from Reused Electrified Vehicle Batteries Connected to the Electrical Power Grid
Thursday, October 27, 2022 12:31:00 PM
"New Life in the GBA" Lucky Draw by Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation Concluded with 521 Happy Winners
Oct 27, 2022, 11:50 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Chairman in the UK to promote new opportunities through Hong Kong
Oct 27, 2022, 10:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and FEV Consulting Establish New Joint Venture for Materials Industry
Thursday, October 27, 2022 10:23:00 AM
NEC becomes First Vendor to be Awarded "Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge" for 5G Open RAN Radio Units in Latest Published TIP Requirements 2.1
Thursday, October 27, 2022 9:06:00 AM
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Thoughtful Media Group Collaborates With Magnite to Develop Retail Media Network in Southeast Asia
Oct 27, 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
