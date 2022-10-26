領先的加密市場情報提供商 Glassnode 收購加密投資組合跟踪稅收平台 Accointing

|
|
|Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 22:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
瑞士巴爾, 2022年10月26日 - (亞太商訊) - Glassnode 是鏈上和市場數據情報的全球領導者，已收購流行的加密稅收和投資組合跟踪平台 Accointing.com。此次收購結合了兩家公司提供的服務，為用戶帶來了前所未有的價值。
Glassnode 為數字資產交易者和投資者提供全面的市場情報套件，包括通過可理解和可操作的圖表提供的跨鍊和加密金融數據的尖端指標。 Glassnode 的智慧和洞察力每天被成千上萬的投資者利用，幫助他們駕馭加密空間的錯綜複雜。 Glassnode 的最終使命——建立加密貨幣領先的市場和投資組合情報平台，使投資者能夠複合和保護他們的數字資產——由於最近收購了 Accointing.com，現在離實現又邁出了重要的一步。 Glassnode 用戶現在可以利用 Accointing.com 便利的上下文化、全面的錢包和交易所投資組合資產視圖，以及 Accointing.com 的自動加密稅收合規和報告功能。
“Accointing.com 是業界領先的稅務和投資組合跟踪平台之一，在網絡和移動設備上擁有數十萬用戶。其跨去中心化和集中式服務的精確跟踪和稅務報告功能使其成為我們前進道路上的完美伴侶，” Glassnode 團隊說。
隨著 Accointing.com 的整合，用戶現在能夠以單一的整體視圖跟踪他們的投資組合，使投資者能夠了解新的盈利機會、現有投資組合頭寸和稅收優化交易之間的權衡。將 Accointing.com 的產品線與 Glassnode 集成將最終通過對用戶投資組合的洞察力和幫助他們最大限度地提高投資回報率來釋放市場情報的真正價值。
在接下來的幾個月裡，Glassnode 將把整個用戶旅程——從市場情報到投資組合管理再到稅務報告合規——整合到一個平台中。雖然目前，投資組合跟踪功能對所有用戶免費進行無限制交易，但兩個平台的集成最終將允許 Glassnode 用戶根據他們的特定投資策略和投資組合持股創建個性化的市場視圖。
截至目前，每個用戶都可以使用相同的登錄名訪問兩個平台，從而更容易在產品之間無縫導航。通過這種方式，Glassnode 用戶可以免費使用投資組合跟踪和稅務報告等有價值的功能，包括 Accointing.com 獨特的交易稅優化器，它有助於在當前的加密熊市期間保護資本並最大限度地減少潛在損失。
要了解有關 Glassnode 的 Accointing 的更多信息，請訪問 www.glassnode.com/accointing 。有關 Glassnode 市場情報的更多信息，請訪問 www.glassnode.com 。
關於 Glassnode
Glassnode 是業界領先的區塊鏈數據和智能平台。我們為投資者提供最全面的鏈上和財務指標庫，幫助他們做出更好的投資和交易決策。
關於Accointing.com
Accointing.com 是一個加密投資組合跟踪和加密稅務報告生成軟件。我們使跟踪您的加密資產淨值變得更加容易，並簡化了遵守特定國家/地區立法的加密稅收報告的創建過程。
媒體聯繫人：
Email: contact@glassnode.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
