Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
來源 Focally / USound
Focally 推出全球首款基於 Micro-led 的全彩真 AR 眼鏡，具有全透視顯示和 USound MEMS 揚聲器技術
這款眼鏡結合了最先進的 USound 音頻技術、光學顯示系統和硬件，能夠以小尺寸實現空間計算，用於輔助 AR 應用。

奧地利格拉茨, 2022年9月27日 - (亞太商訊)  - USound 是可聽設備和可穿戴設備微機電系統 (MEMS) 揚聲器的領先供應商，宣布與印度公司 Focally 就其第一代 Universe AR 眼鏡展開合作。

Focally 的 Universe AR 眼鏡採用最先進的 USound 音頻技術、光學顯示系統和硬件，可實現空間計算。(榮譽: Focally)

Focally 的 Universe AR 眼鏡情景增強現實預覽。(榮譽: Focally)

Focally 開發的 Universe AR 眼鏡原型旨在探索下一代輔助 AR 應用，例如 AR 導航、基於地理位置的應用、流式視頻和音頻、基於地理位置的遊戲、人工智能應用等。這些智能眼鏡原型展示了 AR 可穿戴設備所需的基本元素，例如光學架構、強大的音響系統和集成到符合人體工程學的緊湊型眼鏡設備中的實時傳感功能。

第一代產品採用具有 30 度 FOV 的全透明透明波導與世界上最小、最亮的 micro-Led 全彩顯示引擎相結合。這款眼鏡將 USound 的專利雙向音頻系統與 MEMS 高音揚聲器和電動低音揚聲器以及用於降噪和空間音頻的雙麥克風集成在一起。

該版本的器件展示了獨特的計算架構，可從加速度計、陀螺儀、磁力計、環境、氣體成分和紅外等傳感器執行板載實時傳感，然後在智能手機等其他強大的計算機平台上以無線方式執行特定應用計算，以減少能量消耗。

Focally 已經在開發具有視覺能力和高級計算能力的第二代原型。一個優化的計算機平台將於 2023 年晚些時候向開發人員和早期愛好者推出。

憑藉其先進的基於 MEMS 揚聲器的聲音解決方案，USound 實現了前所未有的工業和產品設計可能性，以應對許多現代音頻設備的挑戰。與用於耳機、TWS、頭戴式耳機、智能手機、VR/AR 眼鏡、可穿戴設備和助聽器的競爭對手揚聲器相比，USound MEMS 揚聲器所需的空間減少了 50%，能耗減少了 80%，並且提供了更大的每單位頻率範圍區域。

“再一次展示了我們基於緊湊型 MEMS 揚聲器的音頻解決方案如何使製造商能夠為可聽設備和可穿戴設備添加更多功能，從而改善用戶體驗。” USound 的首席技術官兼聯合創始人 Andrea Rusconi 說。

“我們很高興展示我們的第一個演示，即通過將尖端技術集成到可接受和可穿戴的形式因素中，使上下文增強現實接近並易於訪問。 請繼續關注我們的精彩產品。” Focally 的首席執行官兼創始人 Sagar Madliyavar 說。

Focally 是受益於基於 USound MEMS 的音頻解決方案的幾家公司之一，該解決方案將於 2022 年至 2023 年向市場推出可穿戴設備和可聽設備產品。

關於 USound
USound 是一家快速發展的音頻公司，提供基於 MEMS（微機電系統）技術的高性能矽揚聲器和高品質聲音解決方案，擁有超過 300 項已申請專利。 USound 在格拉茨、維也納、舊金山和深圳設有辦事處，為國際客戶提供使用 MEMS 揚聲器設計智能音頻應用的服務。更多信息請訪問 www.usound.com

關於Focally
Focally 是一家位於印度的深度科技 AR 初創公司，其核心使命是通過推出 AR 可穿戴設備、XR 配件設備和相關軟件產品，讓消費者能夠充分利用增強現實技術的潛力。隨著 True AR 空間計算玻璃的推出，我們計劃用可穿戴計算機徹底改變下一代計算時代。 www.focally.in

媒體聯絡

USound GmbH:
Janel Leonor - press@USound.com
Thomas Reiter, Reiter PR – Thomas.Reiter@reiterpr.com
Dr. Alexandra Vasak, Reiter PR – +43 699 120 895 59, alexandra.vasak@reiterpr.com

Focally
Anish Mallappa – am@focally.in

