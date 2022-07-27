Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 28, 2022
Thursday, 28 July 2022, 19:21 HKT/SGT
來源 Tokyo Chuo Auction
東京中央亞洲巡展：2022年秋拍精選 台北、香港、東京三城精品列陣 全球徵集同步舉行

香港, 2022年7月28日 - (亞太商訊)  - 東京中央拍賣將於今夏隆重呈獻「東京中央亞洲巡展：2022年秋拍精選」。巡展分別於台北、香港、東京三城舉行，展示逾百件名瓷重器、名家書畫、當代藝術、浮世繪等。精選藏品有清雍正 青花纏枝番蓮紋六角形雙貫耳尊式瓶、明永樂銅鎏金無量壽佛坐像、沈石友舊藏鳴堅白齋填詞硯、藍瑛（1585－1666）仿關仝山水、趙之謙（1829-1884）致舒梅圃尺牘等。

清雍正 青花纏枝番蓮紋六角形雙貫耳尊式瓶 L:27.5cm;W:19.5cm;H:44cm 5cm;H:44cm

明永樂 銅鎏金無量壽佛坐像 H:22.5cm

藍瑛（1585－1666）仿關仝山水 立軸 設色絹本 177.5×75cm 約12平尺注：附山中信天翁(1822-1885)等鑒賞手書。

沈石友舊藏鳴堅白齋填詞硯 L:11.5cm;W:8cm;H:2.5cm

趙之謙（1829-1884）致舒梅圃尺牘 鏡心 尺寸不一×25幀 水墨紙本

東京中央亞洲巡展：2022年秋拍精選

台北站
8.10-11（三、四）
台北文華東方酒店

香港站
8.19-21（五－日）
香港上環永安中心2601室

東京站
9.6-7（二、三）
東京圓頂飯店普利斯姆大廳

東京香港　雙城秋拍　
9.9-12（五至一）
地址：東京都中央區京橋、香港上環

全球徵集 專家現場免費諮詢

同時，我們亦於三地接受全球徵集，歡迎各藏家於展期期間與專家會面及查詢，海外藏家亦可透過以下方法隨時聯絡我們。接下來我們將公布更多詳情，請緊貼我們最新公布。

詳情請瀏覽東京中央拍賣官方網站 www.chuo-auction.com，或關注公司Facebook/IG官方賬號（Tokyo Chuo Auction）、微信公眾號和小程序（TCA Asia）及小紅書官方賬號（東京中央拍賣）。


