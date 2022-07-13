花旗首次覆蓋普瑞健康予“買入”評級 目標價為8.10美元

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wednesday, 13 July 2022, 20:09 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2022年7月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 據悉花旗首次覆蓋普瑞健康Prenetics Global (PRE.US)並予“買入”評級，目標價為8.10美元；最新目標價是基於3倍的2023年市銷率，符合行業平均水準。
隨著新冠病毒變種的蔓延，該行認為新冠病毒檢測業務將為堅實的現金牛業務，為集團提供良好利潤率和穩定現金流，成為近期驅動力，助公司向新業務擴張。該行預計，個性化健康檢測需求或未來潛在的併購將推動集團的長期增長。
花旗亦預計，普瑞健康將受益於消費者對健康檢測的需求和健康意識的增加。到2024年的3年時間內，集團將在事前預防領域實現26%的年複合增長率；並透過推出新產品(如Circle Medical)進入癌症篩查和體外診斷領域。
普瑞健康是一家總部位於中國香港的全球診斷及基因檢測公司，分公司遍佈全球9個國家，包括英國、南非、印度及東南亞等；集團提供廣泛的個性化醫療檢測產品組合，包括面向消費者的基因檢測(DTC-GT)、癌症篩查和新冠病毒核酸檢測。
話題 Press release summary
部門 健康与医药
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
|
|
|