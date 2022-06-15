Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, June 17, 2022
Friday, 17 June 2022, 11:35 HKT/SGT
直播帶貨潮 國美零售（493.HK）618銷售額值得期待

香港, 2022年6月17日 - (亞太商訊)  - 昨日港股活躍，恆指高開200多點，隨後開始走弱，昨日收報20845點, 跌462點, 成交量為1584億元。大盤及新經濟等多個板塊走弱，而新東方轉型的「東方甄選」直播帶貨引發熱點帶動教育及電商相關板塊逆市增長，留意到國美零售（493.HK）昨日盤中大漲，最高至0.53元，漲幅達41.3%，收盤價漲25.3%報0.47元。

受惠於內地家電補貼政策，促進家電更新與夏日帶來的新增需求的釋放，該市場有望回暖，國美零售亦因此受益。公司擁有數十年的零售經驗，並順勢戰略調整，旨在構建「線上+線下+供應鏈+物流+大數據雲+共享共建」全零售生態共享平台，以滿足家庭消費者高品質、多元化、一站式的全方位需求。

作爲零售巨頭，國美零售的優勢一方面在於積澱，統一的供應鏈體系優於獨立經營，規模采購下的產品成本控制，同時擁有遍佈中國的近4200家門店，其中包括230多家體驗店、1200多家社區店和2700多家新零售店。

另一方面，隨著消費者網購習慣的形成，線下門店網絡已全面數字化，國美線上平台「真快樂APP」實現了門店的線上平移，使得每個門店可服務周邊3-5公里的國美社群用戶。2021年報顯示APP每月活躍用戶(MAU)穩定在5,000萬以上。而真快樂APP不僅是零售平台，是娛樂化營銷，同時兼具社交化和娛樂化，吸引不少明星艺人KOL入駐，兼具搶購商品、直播帶貨、視頻導購等功能。

數據顯示，「618」活動第一波在6月1日至5日期間，真快樂APP銷售額環比5月同期增長接近10％，線下門店總銷售額突破5億元。而目前「618」第二波活動正在如火如荼進行，網購熱潮連帶各大廠商給予的巨大優惠力度，國美零售有望迎接亮眼的銷售額，後市可持續關注。


