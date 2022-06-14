

香港, 2022年6月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 香港北京交流協進會假香港柴灣青年廣場舉辦的「慶祝香港回歸25周年暨國慶73周年–京港『平行時空廿五年』– 攝影展、文化沙龍及文字書信交流展覽」今日隆重開幕，是次交流展覽很榮幸獲得香港特別行政區民政事務總署全力支持，展期由6月13日至6月17日止為期五天，以「平行時空」為主題，為市民帶來多幀別具意義、充滿京港情懷的攝影作品，共慶香港回歸祖國廿五載。

香港北京交流協進會會長施榮懷先生BBS JP（右四）與其他主禮嘉賓主持開幕儀式，為展覽揭開序幕。（由左至右） 香港北京交流協進會副會長楊莉珊女士；香港北京交流協進會常務副會長李胥先生；港區省級政協委員聯誼會主席鄭翔玲女士 SBS JP；中央人民政府駐香港特別行政區聯絡辦公室社團聯絡部副部長黎寶忠先生；香港特別行政區民政事務總署署長張趙凱渝女士 JP；香港北京交流協進會會長施榮懷先生BBS JP；全國人民代表大會香港特別行政區基本法委員會副主任譚惠珠女士GBM GBS JP；香港北京交流協進會常務副會長杜家駒先生JP；香港北京交流協進會秘書長梁宏正先生BBS JP

香港北京交流協進會會長施榮懷先生BBS JP於開幕儀式上致辭。

香港特別行政區民政事務總署署長張趙凱渝女士JP於開幕儀式上致辭。

香港北京交流協進會會長施榮懷先生BBS JP（左四）帶領一眾嘉賓參觀展覽。

香港北京交流協進會理事會成員與現場嘉賓分享回歸25年的人與事。（由左至右）香港北京交流協進會常務理事劉國勳先生MH JP；香港北京交流協進會秘書長梁宏正先生BBS JP；香港北京交流協進會常務理事張雅麗女士；香港北京交流協進會常務理事楊政龍先生

是日開幕典禮邀得主禮嘉賓包括香港特別行政區民政事務總署署長張趙凱渝女士JP、全國人民代表大會香港特別行政區基本法委員會副主任譚惠珠女士GBM GBS JP、中央人民政府駐香港特別行政區聯絡辦公室社團聯絡部副部長黎寶忠先生、港區省級政協委員聯誼會主席鄭翔玲女士 SBS JP，聯同香港北京交流協進會會長施榮懷先生BBS JP、香港北京交流協進會副會長楊莉珊女士、香港北京交流協進會常務副會長李胥先生、香港北京交流協進會常務副會長杜家駒先生JP，以及香港北京交流協進會秘書長梁宏正先生BBS JP，一同進行開幕啟動儀式，為展覽揭開序幕。



展覽展現了北京與香港兩地政治、經濟、文化的互聯互通，對京港未來發展的美好期許。攝影作品細膩描繪香港回歸以來的多個重大突破，著重凸顯香港融入國家發展大局的積極作為，共慶香港回歸二十五周年。四大主題各具特色，蘊藏著不同的情感主題與文化內涵。「平」寓意「平安」，此亦是人們永恒不變的期盼與追。「行」寓意「同行」，二十五年間京港兩地風雨無阻、一路同行。「時」寓意「時光」，代表著京港兩座城市過去二十五年回憶裡那些閃爍動人的情懷。「空」寓意「天空」，祖國山河遼闊無邊，京港也將在同一片天空下，在新的發展征程中不斷邁上新台階。



香港北京交流協進會會長施榮懷先生BBS JP在致辭時表示：「二零二二年適逢國慶七十三周年，香港亦迎來回歸二十五周年的重要里程碑。香港北京交流協進會特意舉辦是次的京港『平行時空』二十五年的攝影展、文化沙龍及文字書信交流展覽，慶祝這個重要的時刻。我們很榮幸能夠得到香港特別行政區民政事務總署的信任以及大力支持，是次展覽才得以成功舉辦。展覽以『平行時空』為主題，代表著『平安』、『同行』、『時光』以及『天空』，同時亦意味著二十五年來，北京與香港無懼各種的風浪和挑戰，並肩奮進，共同成長。」



多年來，香港北京交流協進會致力於團結京港兩地友好人士和發揮橋樑作用，擴大兩地全方位交流合作，引導社會關注、參與京港建設；同時期盼借「一帶一路」等國家大戰略的發展契機，積極全面地推動兩地深度合作。今次，透過舉辦慶祝香港回歸25周年暨國慶73周年京港「平行時空」廿五年 – 攝影展、文化沙龍及文字書信交流展覽，香港北京交流協進會希望紀念過去二十五年的動人歲月和京港情懷，同時促進香港與北京兩地人士的深度交流，致力推動京港共同發展。



恰逢回歸二十五周年，香港特區政府以「砥礪奮進廿五載 攜手再上新征程」為主題，回顧香港在過去四分一世紀努力的成果，更寄托對美好將來的期待。二十五年來，香港人憑藉堅毅不屈的獅子山精神，成功跨過種種挑戰、遇強越強。「攜手再上新征程」— 利好國策為香港市民和企業帶來龐大的發展機遇，而香港亦需把握機遇、開發新優勢，融入國家發展大局之餘，為未來的經濟發展和社會進步創造新的發展空間。



香港北京交流協進會

慶祝香港回歸25周年暨國慶73周年

京港「平行時空」廿五年 – 攝影展、文化沙龍及文字書信交流展覽



日期： 2022年6月13至17日（星期一至五）

時間： 上午11時至下午4月30分

地點： 香港柴灣柴灣道238號柴灣青年廣場2樓Y劇場

費用： 全免





