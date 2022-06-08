Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 9, 2022
Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 19:51 HKT/SGT
來源 Dah Sing Bank
大新銀行與香港地球之友攜手呈獻「中小企ESG最佳實踐表現嘉許計劃」

香港, 2022年6月8日 - (亞太商訊)  - 大新銀行有限公司（「大新銀行」）與香港地球之友（「地球之友」）攜手舉辦的「中小企ESG最佳實踐表現嘉許計劃」（「計劃」）今日正式啟動。計劃鼓勵中小企業採用環境、社會及管治(ESG)最佳實踐，從而提升業務競爭力，實現可持續發展。於今天的啟動禮上，雙方已進行「支持可持續發展目標簽署儀式」，承諾為聯合國可持續發展目標出一分力。此計劃為首個針對特定行業中小企的ESG嘉許計劃，亦為大新銀行今年75周年活動的重點項目之一。

大新銀行副行政總裁、高級執行董事兼集團個人銀行主管王美珍小姐 (右)；香港地球之友董事及綠色金融事務召集人張振宇先生 (左)

(從右到左)香港工業總會副主席兼環境、社會及管治委員會副主席周治平先生；商界環保協會行政總裁吳家穎先生；香港綠色建築議會主席張孝威先生；香港中華廠商聯合會會長史立德博士；香港地球之友董事及綠色金融事務召集人張振宇先生；大新銀行副行政總裁、高級執行董事兼集團個人銀行主管王美珍小姐；中小企可持續發展學會創會會長連舜香女士；香港中小型企業總商會常務副會長黎卓斌先生；香港中小型企業聯合會主席郭志華先生；建造業議會機構傳訊高級經理蔡展翔女士

啟動禮


中小企在可持續發展形成主流趨勢的情況下，實行ESG是維持相關性和競爭力的必然策略。計劃旨在為中小企提供行業特定知識，讓他們認識到ESG實踐與行業生態系統的相關性，並通過簡單易明的評估提高他們的意識及作出適當改善，從而鼓勵推行ESG最佳實踐，助他們增加業務的可持續性。

大新銀行副行政總裁、高級執行董事兼集團個人銀行主管王美珍小姐表示：「本行一直支持中小企的業務發展，希望協助中小企在可持續經濟發展中能提升業務競爭力，有效應對挑戰並捕捉新機遇。目前ESG在全球已經成為主流議題，而不同界別在大企業領頭下日益推進可持續發展議題，中小企儘早適應此大趨勢對營商環境帶來的改變，方可保持甚至提升自身的競爭力。今年為本行成立75周年，倡導可持續經濟和生活為重要慶祝環節之一。爲了體現本行對支持中小企的承諾，我們希望透過與香港地球之友合作推出的『中小企ESG最佳實踐表現嘉許計劃』，讓相對擁有較少資源和欠缺推動ESG實踐知識的中小企，可以通過計劃了解所處行業相關的ESG趨勢和商業操作，並對推行ESG最佳實踐的中小企加以表揚，從而鼓勵中小企在可持續發展旅程中能夠順利轉型邁出第一步。」

不同行業所關注的ESG議題不盡相同，因此對不同行業的中小企來說並沒有一套標準統一的建議。計劃特意設計了一系列行業專題論壇，由行業領袖分享知識，幫助中小企了解影響到所處行業生態系統的ESG因素。此外，計劃會以聯合國可持續發展目標為框架，評估中小企的可持續發展策略、政策及其管理和推動可持續發展績效的能力。承諾推行ESG最佳實踐的企業，若在指定期限內達到一定改善水平將獲得嘉許，以表彰企業的承諾與貢獻。為鼓勵更多中小企參與，大新銀行亦會向所有參與計劃及/或獲嘉許的中小企，以收費折扣及現金回贈方式提供額外獎勵。詳情請參閱附件單張。

香港地球之友董事及綠色金融事務召集人張振宇表示：「我們非常榮幸能與大新銀行合作，推出這個實踐計劃，將ESG概念進一步推廣至中小企業，讓大家不僅掌握如何在商業活動中實踐ESG知識，更重要的是，通過參加計劃盡早應對ESG風險，為綠色融資的新趨勢作好準備。」

張先生補充：「目前，面對外圍經濟壓力大，加上疫情陰霾未退，在內外夾擊的影響下，不少中小企面對前所未有的挑戰，包括訂單難找、成本難降、賬款難收、融資難求的情況。我們相信中小企在變幻莫測的營商環境下，正好可審視固有的作業模式是否符合環球的長遠發展策略，採納ESG方案將有助中小企在逆市中提升競爭力及生存力。」

大新銀行今年慶祝成立75周年，由六月開始將陸續推出覆蓋社區、中小企、客戶與環保生活等領域的活動，向市民及客戶表達謝意和分享喜悅，倡導可持續生活主張，為香港社區和經濟增添活力。有關詳情可瀏覽官方網頁 www.dahsing.com/75Anniv

有關大新銀行
大新銀行有限公司（「大新銀行」）為香港上市公司大新銀行集團有限公司（HKG:2356）旗下全資附屬銀行。大新銀行植根香港75 年，一直憑著「以人為本」的精神為客戶提供優質銀行產品及服務，並不斷推動「同步 更進步」的企業理念，與香港、大灣區至更廣泛地區的客戶共同成長。憑藉多年的銀行業務經驗及穩固基礎，大新銀行業務範疇覆蓋零售銀行、私人銀行以至商業及企業銀行等專業服務。近年大新銀行更積極投資於銀行產品及服務數碼化，與香港智慧銀行發展和推動金融普及的趨勢同步前進。

除上述香港銀行業務外，大新銀行亦全資擁有大新銀行（中國）有限公司、澳門商業銀行股份有限公司和安基財務有限公司（OK Finance），並為重慶銀行策略性股東，持股量約 13%。大新銀行及其附屬公司於香港、澳門及中國內地共有約 70個業務網點。

有關香港地球之友
香港地球之友是一個領先的環保團體，致力推動政府、企業和社會，共建可持續發展並公平合理的環保政策、營商方式和生活形態，全力保護香港及鄰近地區的環境。本會近年致力推動綠色金融和培養ESG人才，使香港和亞太地區過渡到碳中和經濟。香港地球之友與香港多個中小企業協會（覆蓋超過3000家公司）以及國際組織（如世界基準聯盟）緊密合作，通過我們的ESG分析師（CESGA）網路，與香港的ESG和綠色金融人才建立了密切的聯繫。

自2019年香港地球之友推出亞太地區首個綠色金融路線圖，一直致力提升業界人士對可持續投資的專業能力，以及提高公眾對綠色金融的認識。通過籌辦不同的綠色金融課程，以及推出「綠色及可持續金融研討會」一系列論壇、圓桌會議等活動，與各界攜手各界人士共同構建可持續的社會及環境。


