  • Sunday, June 5, 2022
Sunday, 5 June 2022, 09:08 HKT/SGT
香港中文大學周怡君教授榮獲 2022 WIN ADA Award，以表彰其在糖尿病領域的優異研究成果及貢獻

香港, 2022年6月5日 - (亞太商訊)  - 來自香港中文大學醫學院的周怡君教授榮獲ADA（美國糖尿病協會）科學顧問團評選的「Women's Interprofessional Network of the ADA (WIN ADA) abstract award」（臨床糖尿病、流行病學和糖尿病併發症類-2022女性專業網路摘要獎)，以表彰她在SENSITIZE研究以及整個糖尿病研究領域的優異成果和貢獻。

「臨床糖尿病、流行病學和糖尿病併發症類」摘要獎是WIN ADA獎項的重要類別，其由臨床專家、科學家、教育工作者和公共衛生從業人員以及其他糖尿病專業人員組成的WIN ADA顧問團隊評選，以表彰在全球範圍內對糖尿病研究、臨床護理、公共衛生、教育和相關領域作出傑出貢獻的女性。

周教授將會在2022年第82屆美國糖尿病協會科學會議對一項名為SENSITIZE的臨床研究成果進行口頭報告，該項報告主要對全球首創新藥葡萄糖激酶激活劑（GKA）多格列艾汀（dorzagliatin）的效果進行更深入的探索。該研究由國際內分泌專家、香港中文大學Juliana Chan教授作為研究者發起，探索多格列艾汀對初發2型糖尿病和葡萄糖激酶單基因遺傳突變糖尿病 (GCK-MODY或MODY-2)患者的影響。


部門 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
