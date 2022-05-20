Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 23, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Monday, 23 May 2022, 11:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
中國萬天控股（01854.HK）立足大灣區 銳意打造大灣區綠色龍頭品牌

香港, 2022年5月23日 - (亞太商訊)  - 俗話說的好「民以食為天」，受到疫情零星散發的影響，多地採取封控管控等防疫措施，抗疫的同時食物供應是否充足，價格是否平穩等民生問題也備受矚目。其中香港也是遭受疫情攻擊的城市之一，為確保物資和食物供應能够配合防疫工作的進行，特區政府與主要食品供應商積極溝通，其中港股上市公司中國萬天控股（01854.HK）（下稱「集團」）作為餐飲服務經營商的供應商，積極響應政府號召，為疫情防控提供强有力的民生供應保障。

中國萬天控股董事局主席許國偉先生（左）和中國萬天控股執行董事兼行政總裁鍾學勇先生（右）接受媒體訪問。

（由左至右）中國萬天控股執行董事兼行政總裁鍾學勇先生、馬來西亞丹斯里皇室拿督及完美（中國）有限公司董事長古潤金太平紳士、中國宋慶齡基金會理事及中山市政協原主席丘樹宏先生和中國萬天控股董事局主席許國偉先生為中國萬天控股灣區總部成立正式揭牌。

一眾貴賓共同慶賀中國萬天控股灣區總部成立；全國政協常委、粵港澳大灣區企業家聯盟主席蔡冠深先生也通過視頻對本次慶典發來祝賀和展望。

中國萬天控股從事採購、加工及供應食材，專為香港餐飲服務經營商提供蔬菜及水果，截止目前已經向逾480家客戶門店供應1,300種食材。以深圳為重要引擎的粵港澳大灣區，正在構建成為新發展格局的先行示範者，為眾多企業提供了更大的發展機遇。2022年4月集團正式宣佈進軍大灣區市場及擴展業務至餐飲及相應食品加工行業的上下游供應鏈業務。2022年5月，集團設立深圳總部，正式進軍大灣區市場，之所以選擇深圳為集團總部，一方面大灣區聚集多方資源，有助於集團積極拓展食品行業供應鏈業務，實現灣區內資源優化配置及協同發展；另一方面地理位置臨近香港，且香港總部能以金融中心的角色全力協助，成為深圳總部的强力後盾。

2022年5月18日集團灣區總部成立典禮於深圳南山正式舉辦，典禮吸引近400名來自政府、業界及媒體的嘉賓參加。

中國萬天控股董事局主席許國偉先生在典禮致辭中表示：「中國萬天控股的願景便是『心繫文明生態，築夢綠色生活』。 粵港澳大灣區中國的重點發展的區域，而深圳位處於灣區中心點，GDP位灣區之冠，匯聚優秀人材、金融及配套發展等也是名列前茅，它鞏固集團未來發展，伸延到灣區各個大城市。」

中國萬天控股執行董事兼行政總裁鍾學勇先生在典禮致辭中表示：「中國萬天控股的使命是，要做中國一流的美好生活服務商。中國萬天控股灣區總部今天正式成立，未來集團會為香港、深圳，以及大灣區的經濟發展和社會進步做出一份綿薄的貢獻。」

深圳總部的成立僅是中國萬天控股邁向大灣區戰略的第一步，後續集團將逐步實現旗下三大業務（生鮮供應、零售及餐飲、環保科技）融合發展的良好局面，同時增加其利潤增長點。

生鮮供應方面，積極發揮原有香港供應鏈業務優勢，把控採購需求、訂單及交期、庫存和收發貨等環節，且提升各環節效率，實現以最快的時間、最低的成本，安全高效地將海産、肉類和蔬菜等生鮮食材送達客戶手中。同時將累積的成功經驗複製至大灣區市場，同時也將精選大灣區內合適的收購對象，有望強強聯合資源叠加，以把握大灣區市場的龐大需求。

零售及餐飲方面，隨著粵港澳大灣區城市群體的餐飲行業不斷發展，餐飲行業也呈現愈發明顯的多元化，餐飲種類愈發細分化、差異化。根據艾瑞諮詢，未來隨著疫情影響逐步消退，餐飲行業線上線下渠道持續融合以及內地居民消費能力進一步提升，行業逐步回暖並有望進一步發展。中國餐飲行業收入預計將於2024年超過人民幣6萬億元，未來3年年複合增長率為8.8%，該業務增長前景可期。集團將把握大灣區零售及餐飲行業發展和機遇，以中山市場作為大灣區市場的「試金石」，開設專門供應生鮮菜式的餐廳，逐步建立業務遍佈大灣區的餐飲品牌 —「萬天餐飲」。

環保科技方面，集團配合國家「現代農業科技及綠色環保」的發展理念，將農業科技與綠色環保進步結合，利用天台閑置空間，在屋頂締造良田，增加城市綠化面積，一方面推廣綠色都市讓天下人吃上「放心菜」；另一方面推動綠色環保教育的工作到大灣區內的企業及學校等機構，支持大灣區的可持續發展。

從食物源頭的天空農場蔬菜種植地，到生鮮供應運輸渠道，最後至零售及餐飲業務，中國萬天控股將構建完整的生鮮食品供應鏈體系，各業務板塊協同發展，交叉助力打造大灣區綠色龍頭品牌。同時物色大灣區潜在的業務夥伴及機遇，加快大灣區業務拓展步伐，旨在進一步做大做强粵港澳大灣區生鮮食品工業，促進中國生鮮食品行業轉型升級和效益提升。


話題 Press release summary

部門 食品
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Motul powers Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing to iconic P2 finish at Bathurst 12 Hour  
May 23, 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
The Wuling COVID Testing Cars will be delivered at the end of May  
May 23, 2022, 10:53 HKT/SGT
Project-Finance Agreement Signed for MC-Hokuden Hydro Power Alliance  
Monday, May 23, 2022 10:15:00 AM
Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the All-New eK X EV in Japan   
Monday, May 23, 2022 8:36:00 AM
NEC and Toyota Technical Development Develop Stable Wireless Control System for Cars and other Moving Objects in Factories  
Monday, May 23, 2022 8:24:00 AM
nybl Joins World AI Show & Awards as The Official Artificial Intelligence Partner  
May 22, 2022, 09:07 HKT/SGT
Straumann Malaysia, part of The Straumann Group, a Leading Implantology Company, Intends to Provide 3,000 Dental Implant Packages to the Ministry of Health Malaysia as part of MoU  
May 21, 2022, 08:20 HKT/SGT
MC and Morgenrot Enter into Capital and Business Alliance  
Friday, May 20, 2022 7:19:00 PM
12th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) search for the finest real estate as market sentiment improves  
May 20, 2022, 19:15 HKT/SGT
PhilSec 2022 Set to Discuss Strategies to Strengthen Philippines' Cybersecurity  
May 20, 2022, 16:35 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       