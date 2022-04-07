鷹美國際 （HK.02368） 收購越南工廠

|
|Friday, 8 April 2022, 10:59 HKT/SGT
香港, 2022年4月8日 - (亞太商訊) - 鷹美（國際）控股有限公司 於二零二二年四月七日以670萬美元（約為5千2百萬港元），收購一家位於越南隆安，自2009年起停止營業的鞋履工廠。
根據收購目標集團按越南會計準則編製截至二零二零年十二月三十一日止年度之賬目，並無營業及收入，除稅後虧損約２萬美元，資產淨值約為38.8萬美元（相等於約3百萬港元）。 當中包括租賃土地及廠房，經獨立第三方專業物業估值師於二零二二年二月二十一日（估值日）評估，之市值約650萬美元（相等於約5千1百萬港元），計入租賃土地及廠房重估金額後， 是次備考資產淨值溢價約5.89%，董事會認為代價屬公平合理，尤其本集團能通過利用目標集團之現有設施，目標集團能增加本集團之生產力而毋須產生額外建築成本，配合集團目前位於中國、印尼及越南之生產基地，更能發揮各地於地理位置、政府政策及生產技術等方面之獨特優勢，有利本集團能靈活分配生產訂單。董事會相信，收購事項為本集團擴大越南生產基地提供良機。
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融
http://www.acnnewswire.com
