Manicouagan 關鍵金屬鑽探更新：高級銠

加拿大蒙特利爾, 2022年4月7日 - (亞太商訊) - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) 很高興發布其 100% 自有的 Manicouagan 項目的 2021 年鑽探活動的額外部分結果。

表 1 - 2021 洞 18 的 2 米部分的檢測結果

表 2 - 從 1,070 公斤散裝樣品中採集的代表性樣品

地圖 1 - 與 2021 年批量採樣相關的 21-18 孔位置以及附近的兩個歷史孔

表 3 - 提交二次檢測的 8 個樣本的結果



在 0.5 米的範圍內，鑽芯採樣返回結果高達 0.84 克/噸的銠、1.3 克/噸的釕、0.16 克/噸的鋨和 0.3 克/噸的銥。



從孔 21-18 中選擇了 8 個單獨的樣品重新測定所有鉑族元素 (PGE)。先前於 2022 年 3 月 25 日發布的 2 米區域（從 47.5 米至 49.5 米）的額外平均結果包括 0.55 克/噸銠、1.087 克/噸釕、0.214 克/噸銥和 0.11 克/噸鋨。公司認為，這些是對報告的 2021-18 孔相交的 2 米斷面的重要貢獻。這些結果與從大量採樣中收集的隨機樣本一致，並證明了該系統中存在的鎳-銅-鈷和 PGE 的垂直範圍。因此，公司打算加快其冶金取樣計劃，以確定經濟分離和回收 Manicouagan 大規模硫化物發現中發現的各種礦物的可行性。



樣品從 Val D'or ALS 實驗室運送到 Bureau Veritas 進行全套檢測。這八個樣品是從 ALS 之前報告的更好值中挑選出來的，並在公司於 2022 年 3 月 24 日發布的最後一次新聞稿中進行了報告(確認發現高品位鎳和鈀走廊)。因此，樣本在之前提到的 6.5 米中不是連續的，而是在之前宣布的 2 米部分中連續的。表 1 並列比較了鉑和鈀的最佳 2 米結果，以及銥、鋨、銠和釕的其他結果。



表 1 - 2021 洞 18 的 2 米部分的檢測結果

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-1.jpg



相比之下，鉑和鈀的分析結果在性質上相似。與上次新聞稿中報導的先前 2 米結果相比，一些更高等級的鉑和鈀樣品顯示有所下降。如上表 1 所示，這將鉑值降低了 8%，鈀值降低了 18%。這些變化可能歸因於用於建立化驗值的不同過程中的一個或兩個和/或樣品中礦物質含量的不一致。事實上，最高的鐵含量（大量硫化物 +25% 到 >50%）存在於這個 2 米區域內，並且可能導致存在的任何加工問題。



表 2 是從 1,070 公斤散裝樣品中收集的代表性樣品的提示。這些值證實了 PGE 礦物在表面和深處的關聯和相對一致性。



表 2 - 從 1,070 公斤散裝樣品中採集的代表性樣品

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-2.jpg



鑽孔 21-18 位於歷史悠久的 Bob Showing 的東南部，今年收集了 1,070 公斤的散裝樣品（參見 2022 年 2 月 10 日的 St-Georges 新聞稿: https://bit.ly/3KdbXNI



下面的地圖（地圖 1.）顯示了 21-18 孔相對於大塊樣品和兩個歷史孔 07-17 和 08-02 的位置。在這些孔附近報告了兩個小故障。



地圖 1 - 與 2021 年批量採樣相關的 21-18 孔位置以及附近的兩個歷史孔。

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-3.jpg



表 3 提供了提交用於 PGE 套件二次分析的八個樣品的全部結果。



表 3 - 提交二次檢測的 8 個樣本的結果

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-4.jpg



公司有大量樣本正在由其獨立實驗室進行化驗。 St-Georges 的簽約地質學家仍在努力處理本月早些時候從 Manicouagan 項目營地出來的最後一批岩心。化驗結果將在可用時予以披露。



由於返回的高品位分析和礦化趨勢或走廊的識別，公司擴大了其在該地區的索賠地位以保持其競爭優勢。今年，公司預計將對新徵地進行粗略的勘探計劃，包括一些地球物理、地質測繪和地表露頭的地球化學採樣。



“我們相信我們正在完善我們的 Manicouagan 項目的結構和礦化知識。以前被忽視的，在某些情況下，未知的礦化和微量元素地球化學提供了額外的目標，既擴展了已知區域，又提供了尚未測試的額外目標。這尤其是涉及鉑族元素的分佈。孔 21-18 提供了一個 2 米厚的區域，當您將所有金屬加在一起時，我們得到 7% 的鎳當量。歷史孔與具有綜合價值的狹窄區域 (0.22m) 相交以今天的報價計算，鎳當量超過 12.5%。



“鈀、銠、釕和鉑在存在較高品位鎳鈷銅硫化物的地區顯著富集。從歷史上看，這些礦物被忽視了，或者充其量只是粗略地對所有 PGE 進行了取樣。即便如此，歷史上的結果鑽探包括 1.73 g/t 銠和 2.7 g/t 釕。更重要的是，對於我們未來的勘探計劃，我們發現各種 PGE 並非齊頭並進，而是可以分開存在，並且分佈範圍從最高賤金屬的濃度。這意味著在 Bob 和 Bob East 區域內遇到 0.7 至 7 米寬的高品位鎳銅鈷的 16 個歷史孔中可能存在更高品位的銠和其他 PGE。這是在這個大型物業位置的其他地方也是如此。



“我們希望從這些知識中受益，特別是在該地區似乎尚未充分開發的鉑-鈀-銠 (PGE) 礦化的情況下。St-Georges 希望將這些知識帶到下一個St Georges Eco-Mining 首席執行官兼總裁 Herb Duerr 評論說，還利用了 2021 年鑽探計劃期間開發的新探路者元素。



關於銠金屬



銠是世界上最稀有和最有價值的貴金屬之一，目前價值為每盎司 19,000 美元或每克 610 美元。它僅存在於傾向於與鉑族金屬的其他成員一起運行的鉑或鎳礦石中。目前，南非生產大約 80% 的全球供應，而俄羅斯和北美佔剩餘 20% 的大部分。



全球銠市場約為 120 萬盎司，由於供應連續多年短缺，該金屬的價值自 2017 年以來穩步增長。原因是銠僅作為與平均品位高達 0.5 克/噸。事實上，今天的許多銠生產商的品位都低得多，這使得 St-Georges 的發現在所報導的品位方面非常重要。



代表董事會

"Herb Duerr"

HERB DUERR

首席執行官兼總裁



關於聖喬治生態礦業公司



St-Georges 開發新技術以解決採礦業中一些最常見的環境問題，包括最大限度地提高金屬回收率和全循環電動汽車電池回收。該公司在魁北克北岸的 Julie Nickel 項目和 Manicougan Palladium 項目中勘探鎳和 PGE，並在冰島擁有多個勘探項目，包括 Thor Gold 項目。 St-Georges 的股票總部位於蒙特利爾，在 CSE 上市，股票代碼 SX，在法蘭克福證券交易所交易，股票代碼 85G1，在 OTCQB 風險市場交易，面向早期和發展中的美國和國際公司。公司在他們的報告中是最新的，並接受年度驗證和管理認證過程。投資者可以在 www.otcmarkets.com 上找到該公司的實時報價和市場信息。



加拿大證券交易所 (CSE) 未對本新聞稿內容的充分性或準確性進行審查，也不承擔任何責任。



