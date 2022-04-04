Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。 Monday, 4 April 2022, 10:54 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Hypebeast Limited 全球領先的生活時尚和文化平台 Hypebeast 計劃通過與 Iron Spark I Inc. 合併在納斯達克上市 PIPE投資者包括多位文化界標誌人物和先鋒代表 —— Tom Brady、Naomi Osaka、Kevin Durant、Rich Kleiman、Tony Hawk、Joe Gebbia、Jonah Hill、Adam Levine、Electric Feel Ventures、THEBLACKLABEL及IRONGREY

傑克遜及香港, 2022年4月4日 - (亞太商訊) - 結合現代文化與生活時尚、以及編輯自主之商業及新聞的首選平台Hypebeast Limited（股份代號：0150.HK）與特殊目的收購公司 (「SPAC」) Iron Spark I Inc.（納斯達克：ISAA，「Iron Spark」）今天宣布雙方已達成最終合併協議，據此Hypebeast將計劃收購Iron Spark並在納斯達克和香港聯交所雙重上市。



-- Hypebeast 成立於 2005 年，是一家發展蓬勃及專注於文化和生活時尚的數字媒體和電子商務公司，在全球擁有超過 2,600 萬追隨者

-- 全球創作者和消費者社群遍布 80 多個國家/地區，促進領先品牌能與 Z 世代和千禧一代受眾建立聯繫和互動

-- 在高利潤率及具持續盈利能力的業務推動下，預計在截至2022年3月31日止財政年度將產生不少於112,000,000美元的收益； 2015年至2021年複合年增長率達至34%

-- 與Iron Spark合併預計將錄得高達180,000,000美元的所得款項，預計備考股權估值將達到534,000,000美元

-- Hypebeast計劃將交易所得款項用於對科技、人才、品牌體驗和營銷進行投資，以支持全渠道媒體和電子商務業務的持續增長

-- Hypebeast預計於2022年第三季度交易結束後，具納斯達克（股票代碼：$HYPE）及現有上市地香港聯交所（股份代號：0150.HK）之雙重上市地位

-- NIKE前總裁 Trevor Edwards預計將被提名出任Hypebeast的董事



Hypebeast於2005年由現任執行董事、主席兼行政總裁馬柏榮創建，從最初一個運動鞋博客，一躍成現時擁有2,600萬社交媒體追隨者和1,800萬每月不重複訪客的數碼平台。其忠實的全球用戶群包括具有可支配收入和高購買意願的Z世代和千禧一代消費者，以及多元化和高參與度的藝術家和創意社群。



Hypebeast 揭示了文化和生活時尚（包括時尚、藝術、體育、科技和食品）的最新趨勢，並為文化探索和聯繫創造了一個生態系統。Hypebeast分為三大事業部支線 —— 由網站及社交媒體組成的數碼媒體平台HYPEMEDIA、創意服務代理HYPEMAKER，以及電子商貿及全渠道零售平台HBX。Hypebeast的全球讀者遍布亞洲、歐洲及美國80多個國家。



Hypebeast 無與倫比的品牌參與度和全球客戶忠誠度塑造了盈利可觀的業務。於2015年至2021年，總收益複合年增長率達到34%，預期於截至2022年3月31日止財政年度將產生不少於112,000,000美元的總收益，主要由於讀者人數增加及媒體品牌合作夥伴關係擴大所致。公司已與250多個全球電子商務和媒體品牌建立了穩固的關係，捉緊總值1.6萬億美元的全球服裝和鞋類市場的龐大增長機會。



Hypebeast執行董事、主席兼行政總裁馬柏榮表示：

「15年來，我們一直致力在全球分享最嶄新的潮流文化。我們建立了一個忠誠而熱情的社群，他們信任我們在時尚、藝術、設計、奢侈品、運動、科技等多元化生活的策展。與 Iron Spark 合作及在美國上市將帶領我們更上一層樓。通過獲得新的資金和人才，將可進一步擴大我們的資訊內容、商業和體驗，從而加強我們的業務和社群。」



Iron Spark行政總裁Joshua L. Spear表示：

「我非常雀躍能與馬柏榮先生及他的團隊合作，通過此次交易將Hypebeast提升到一個嶄新層次。即使距離我第一次偶然發現他當時的運動鞋博客到現在已15年，Hypebeast仍然帶給我快樂。這個品牌主導文化、商業和科技界，並代表一場能夠啟發全球人士而且日益盛行的文化運動。我迫不及待能為他們抓住面前的巨大增長機會。」



Iron Spark 主席 Amy Butte 表示：

「ISAA於2021年6月上市，旨在開創出對創始人友好、以運營商為本而且勇於創新的新一代SPAC。憑藉內部增長和上市公司紀律的往績，Hypebeast絕對是大眾仍未注視但具有文化意義和業務吸引力的企業。我們期待與馬柏榮先生和他的管理團隊緊密合作，以籌集資金加速增長，將這個全球知名品牌帶進新領域，通過在美國公開市場上市，使更多人有機會投資公司的股票。」



Iron Spark 獨立董事兼NIKE前總裁Trevor Edwards 表示：

「很興奮看到馬柏榮先生和Hypebeast團隊在接近20年內，成功將一個小型博客發展為全球潮流指標和文化催化劑。Hypebeast 已在全球讀者和消費者之間建立了強大的聯繫，他們希望發掘不為人知的事物並掌握未來動向，而且全心全意地相信各品牌能提供該等資訊。 Hypebeast 將來自世界各地的創作者和消費者社群聯繫起來，我十分期待與他們的合作。」



主要交易條款

-- 與Iron Spark的合併預計將錄高達180,000,000美元的所得款項，預計備考股權估值將達到534,000,000美元。

-- 交易意味著備考企業價值為353,000,000美元，相當於2021財年不少於112,000,000美元收益的3.1倍。

-- 交易的資金將來自ISAA信託賬戶中持有的現金、Hypebeast新發行的普通股以及PIPE股份認購協議收益。

-- Iron Spark的公眾股東將繼續獲得0.05美元的季度股息，直到交易結束。現有的Hypebeast股東預計將擁有合併後公司56.2％的備考股權（假設沒有贖回Iron Spark的普通股）。

-- 交易已獲Hypebeast和Iron Spark各自的董事會一致通過，並須經Hypebeast及Iron Spark的股東批准及須達成其他慣常交易完成條件方可作實。預計交易將於2022年第三季完成。

-- 多位文化界標誌人物和先鋒代表亦十分支持Hypebeast的文化平台，共認購涉及13,300,000美元的私人投資公開股票，當中包括傳奇四分衛、聯合創始人兼投資者湯姆·布雷迪(Tom Brady)、網球巨星及社會變革倡導者大阪直美、Thirty Five Ventures聯合創始人奇雲·杜蘭特 (Kevin Durant)和里奇·克萊曼(Rich Kleiman)、專業滑板手和Birdhouse Skateboards創始人東尼·霍克(Tony Hawk)、Airbnb聯合創始人，Samara和Airbnb.org主席祖·謝比亞 (Joe Gebbia)、演員、電影製作人和喜劇演員喬納·希爾(Jonah Hill)、格林美獎得主、藝人亞當·列維 (Adam Levine)、由經理人奧斯丁·羅森（Austin Rosen）領導的Electric Feel Ventures、由朴洪俊創立的南韓娛樂公司、唱片公司及創意公司THEBLACKLABEL，以及由世亞集團(SeAH GROUP)掌舵、變革型企業和LP計劃投資者IRONGREY。

-- 交易完成後，Hypebeast 的現有管理團隊，包括執行董事、主席兼行政總裁馬柏榮和財務總監黃家恒將繼續留任。Iron Spark行政總裁Joshua L. Spear和NIKE前總裁Trevor Edwards預計將獲提名加入成為合併後公司的董事會成員。



顧問

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC和BTIG, LLC 為Iron Spark之財務顧問。BTIG, LLC為Hypebeast PIPE認購協議之配售代理人。Cowen Inc.為Hypebeast之財務顧問。Kirkland & Ellis LLP為Hypebeast之法律顧問，而Loeb & Loeb LLP則為Iron Spark之法律顧問。



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Iron Spark and Hypebeast. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including projections of market opportunity and market share, the capability of Hypebeast’ business plans including its plans to expand, the sources and uses of cash from the proposed transaction, the anticipated enterprise value of the combined company following the consummation of the proposed transaction, any benefits of Hypebeast’ partnerships, strategies or plans as they relate to the proposed transaction, anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction and expectations related to the terms and timing of the proposed transaction are also forward looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although each of Iron Spark and Hypebeast believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this communication, each of Iron Spark and Hypebeast caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there will be risks and uncertainties described in the proxy statement/prospectus on Form F-4 relating to the proposed transaction, which is expected to be filed by Hypebeast with the SEC and other documents filed by Iron Spark or Hypebeast from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Neither Iron Spark nor Hypebeast can assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval from Iron Spark’s stockholders or satisfy other closing conditions in the business combination agreement, the occurrence of any event that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, the amount of redemption requests made by Iron Spark’s public stockholders, costs related to the transaction, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the risk that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transaction, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus for Iron Spark’s initial public offering filed with the SEC on June 10,, 2021 and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that neither Iron Spark or Hypebeast presently know or that Iron Spark and Hypebeast currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Iron Spark, Hypebeast, their respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that Iron Spark and Hypebeast will achieve their objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of Iron Spark and Hypebeast as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while Iron Spark and Hypebeast may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of Iron Spark or Hypebeast as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.



No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Iron Spark or Hypebeast, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.



Important Additional Information Regarding the Transaction Will Be Filed With the SEC

In connection with the proposed business combination, Hypebeast intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement and a preliminary prospectus of Iron Spark, and after the registration statement is declared effective, Iron Spark will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement relating to the proposed business combination to its stockholders and Hypebeast’ shareholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Iron Spark’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Hypebeast, Iron Spark and the proposed business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to stockholders of Iron Spark as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Such stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Iron Spark I Inc., 125 N Cache St Jackson, Wyoming 83001, Attention: Olivia Defechereux Dejah.



Participants in the Solicitation

Iron Spark and Hypebeast and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Iron Spark’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Iron Spark’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in Hypebeast’s registration statement on Form F-4, including a proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, when it is filed with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Iron Spark’s directors and officers in Iron Spark’s filings with the SEC and such information will also be in the Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC by Hypebeast, which will include the proxy statement / prospectus/consent solicitation statement of Iron Spark for the proposed transaction.



媒體查詢：

Iron Spark I

Olivia Defechereux Dejah

olivia@ironspark.com

電話: (307) 200-9007



Hypebeast Limited

Sujean Lee / Rosita Cheng

media@Hypebeast.com



縱橫財經公關顧問有限公司

李惠兒 電話: (852) 2864 4834 電郵: vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

陳嘉盈 電話: (852) 2864 4890 電郵: ivy.chan@sprg.com.hk

傳真: (852) 2527 1196



關於 Hypebeast (股份代號：0150.HK）

Hypebeast Ltd. 由馬柏榮於2005年創立，從最初的一個球鞋博客發展至2016年成為一間上市媒體公司。在多元平台驅動下，集團現擁有超過四千四百七十萬名用家，遍佈亞太、北美洲、歐洲及其他多個地區，其中集團旗艦平台提供五種語言版本。近年，集團擴展至更廣泛業務，包括Hypebeast 及其他多元內容之發布平台、電商平台HBX及代理HYPEMAKER。





話題 Press release summary



部門 通讯

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

Hypebeast Limited Feb 21, 2022, 17:10 HKT/SGT HYPEBEAST LTD. （0150.HK）進軍新興潮流領域 引領強勁增長動力 Nov 29, 2021, 09:16 HKT/SGT HYPEBEAST LTD. (0150.HK) 2022年中期業績破歷年紀錄 收益增長54%+ 增加盈利能力 Aug 23, 2021, 19:41 HKT/SGT HYPEBEAST LTD.（0150.HK）2022年財政年度第一季度業績破紀錄 收益同比增長58% 未來將繼續實施擴張計劃 June 22, 2021, 21:04 HKT/SGT HYPEBEAST LTD. (0150.HK) 2021財政年度疫情下利潤仍創新高 期待繼續增長 更多新闻 >> Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network 頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS 美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

   