法拉帝首日高見23.75港元 後市表現值得期待

|Thursday, 31 March 2022, 19:09 HKT/SGT
香港, 2022年3月31日 - (亞太商訊) - 法拉帝今日正式於港交所主板上市。作為港股超級遊艇第一股，亦是近十年來唯一在港股上市的義大利企業。開市後取得不錯表現，開盤報23.05港元，高開0.74%，盤中更高見23.75港元，上漲3.80%。
法拉帝本次IPO定價22.88港元，綠鞋後共募資2.81億美元。法拉帝業績優秀，業務增長速度快，本次發行受到了資本市場的追捧，作為配售結構最國際化、配售品質最高的港股IPO項目之一，法拉帝本次發行前10大機構投資者（除基石）中6家來自歐洲及中東，整體配售歐美和中東投資者佔比超過60%，主權基金及長線基金占比超過65%。可見市場對法拉帝充滿了信心！
當前，全球遊艇產業持續向好，特別是亞太地區潛力巨大，法拉帝本次港股IPO將加速亞太市場突破，釋放發展潛能。特別是海南自貿港和大灣區政策將持續有利於遊艇產業發展。
相較可比公司，法拉帝估值極具吸引力，投資安全邊際高。法拉帝此次上市，將借助資本市場的力量，為其業務快速發展提供更強勁的助力。伴隨著未來業績的逐步兌現，後市表現值得期待。
