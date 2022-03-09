Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 15:08 HKT/SGT
同心抗疫！多間機構公益派發WESAIL抗原快速檢測試劑

香港, 2022年3月9日 - (亞太商訊)  - 本港第五波疫情迅速蔓延，感染病例持續創新高，面對嚴峻疫情，人心惶惶。社會及醫療資源捉襟見肘，確診患者亦都未能夠獲得即時支援。而Omicron病徵比一般新冠病毒輕微，與感冒病徵較為相似，有時候令市民及患者未能清晰分辨。為了減輕醫療負擔，在家自行使用抗原快速檢測劑最為合適。只需要透過簡單鼻拭子自行採樣，15分鐘便可得到結果。近日，更有多間機構發起免費派發抗原快速檢測試劑，與港人同心抗疫，一起渡過「疫」境。


紅杉資本聯合香港抗疫連線向市民公益派發WESAIL新冠抗原檢測試劑

市面上有林林總總的抗原快速檢測套裝，我們應慎選合資格認證的品牌，如WESAIL新冠抗原檢測試劑，就獲得德國、法國及多個歐洲國家官方許可，累計出口到歐洲已經上億份。

WESAIL 新型冠狀病毒抗原檢測試劑（香港中英文版）

-- 有效檢測包括 Delta、Omicron等新冠變種病毒
-- 臨床驗證靈敏度95.5%；特異度99.5%*
-- 歐盟CE認證
-- 政府建議歐盟通用名單
-- 法國ANSM及德國BfArM EUA認證
-- 德國教學醫院Charité驗證
-- ISO13485品質管理體系認證
-- 快捷方便 簡單易用
*根據生產商對臨床樣本進行的產品測試研究

免費派發快測套裝 全港18區超30萬人受惠

為了與民抗疫，最近紅杉資本、招商局集團、聖雅各福群會食物銀行、東莞市外商投資企業協會（香港）在內的多間機構，均有向香港市民免費派發WESAIL新冠抗原檢測試劑，以應對當前香港市民及醫護人員最緊迫的檢測及防疫需求，儘早遏制疫情快速蔓延態勢。

據悉，招商局集團「招商暖邨」社區關愛行動於近期持續開展，向社區居民及清潔人員派發抗原快速檢測試劑、口罩等防疫物資。新一輪行動派發的WESAIL新冠抗原檢測試劑有10萬份，希望及時高效地幫助公共屋邨居民、低收入家庭、年長者家庭減少感染風險，紓緩其經濟壓力。紅杉資本日前亦公布將給全港18區市民，約20萬個家庭提供WESAIL新冠抗原檢測試劑，並已為一線醫護人員採購了大量符合醫療要求的N95口罩。

此外，公益機構推動「願檢盡檢」，希望市民若自覺有較高感染風險或有輕微不適，均自願作快速檢測，保障自己和家人的健康。本港亦有不少企業向員工提供WESAIL新冠抗原檢測試劑作自願檢測，協助提高企業抗疫能力，為員工及其家人提供多一重防疫保護。

自我檢測成新習慣 望早日戰勝疫情

政府宣佈接納新冠病毒快速抗原測試，測試結果將直接計入陽性個案。當局指，快速測試套裝靈敏度雖稍遜於核酸檢測，但仍能快速和相對準確地檢測出病毒量較高的患者，而且方便易用，可供大規模應用。隨着新措施實行，加上市民在接下來的全民檢測期間要每天做快測，快測產品在未來一段時間將會好像口罩和成藥般，居家必備。市民可自行購買測試劑做快速測試，就可以大大減少做核酸檢測的排隊和等待結果的時間，令自己及家人更安心。

風雨同舟，同心抗疫。相信在全社會各方力量的共同支持下，香港必定能夠早日戰勝疫情！



話題 Press release summary

部門 健康与医药
