儒意控股（恒騰網路）配發新股籌資3億港元 溢價9.17％認購6400萬股新股

|
|
|
|
|
-
Thursday, January 27, 2022
|
|
|
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, 27 January 2022, 11:47 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2022年1月27日 - (亞太商訊) - 剛更名為“儒意控股”的恒騰網絡（0136.HK）發佈公告稱，已與公司第二大股東股東騰訊簽訂股份認購協議，騰訊認購人為旗下全資投資公司Water Lily。
根據認購協定，儒意控股（恒騰網路）本次共計配發1.2億股認購股份，其中騰訊認購人Water Lily認購6400萬股，認購後股份將增至20.13%。另一認購人劉學恒認購5400萬股。認購價為每股認購股份2.50港元，較1月25日在聯交所所報收市價每股2.29港元溢價約9.17%。
此次認購事項所得款項淨額共計為3億港元，根據協定，將用作儒意控股的一般營運資金及集團的業務發展及擴張。
儒意控股（恒騰網絡）董事會認為，大股東騰訊此次透過旗下子公司Water Lily溢價認購公司股份，再次展示出其對公司業務長遠發展的堅定信心以及對公司管理團隊的肯定。通過配股及發行認購股份的方式籌集資金讓公司以較低成本獲得資金，也將有利於公司進一步完善資本結構，降低資產負債率的同時為未來業務發展及產業投資提供有力的資金支援和保障。
話題 Press release summary
部門 金融, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
Global fintech Ebury enters Hong Kong non-bank lending market to target credit-starved importing and exporting SMEs
Jan 27, 2022, 15:45 HKT/SGT
|
|
Myanmar Government Approved USD 3.82 Billion in Foreign Investment and USD 651 Million in Domestic Investment in First Year of State Administration Council
Jan 27, 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
NEC Develops Autonomous Mobile Robot Control Technology that Doubles Efficiency While Maintaining Safety
Thursday, January 27, 2022 12:46:00 PM
|
|
PlatoData, Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Form Alliance to Support the Growing GBA Community
Jan 27, 2022, 06:48 HKT/SGT
|
|
Trintech Is the Only Financial Close Solution Provider with Certified Integrations Across All Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP Platforms
Jan 27, 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Labnovation's COVID-19 ART Test Kit, Imported by Clearbridge, one of two COVID-19 ART Test Kits approved by Philippines FDA for Self-Testing
Jan 26, 2022, 20:45 HKT/SGT
|
|
IQeon Announces Its Expansion from a Gaming Project into a Fintech Project
Jan 26, 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Genetec Delivers Its Best Quarter to Date
Jan 26, 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Cargill is taking a lead in herd nutrition in the largest farm of Don Agro
Jan 26, 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February, as of January 26
Wednesday, January 26, 2022 3:35:00 PM
|
|
More Press release >>
|Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
|
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575
|