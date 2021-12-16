Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 16, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 19:03 HKT/SGT
來源 KPay
創新一站式綜合支付解決方案服務供應商KPay投入市場僅一年 憑超強技術支援吸引逾8,000家中小企業商戶採用

香港, 2021年12月16日 - (亞太商訊)  - 金融科技初創公司KPay於2020年底在香港成立，短短約一年已打破本地綜合性支付解決方案服務供應商的行業紀錄，為逾8,000家本地中小企業商戶提供完善和先進的線下收款及結算服務，業務發展相當卓越；更獲邀為今屆「冬季奇幻國度Winter Wonderland」的主要贊助商之一，成為該項大型活動的指定電子支付服務供應商。

KPay電子支付服務推出市場不足一年，已迅速吸納逾8,000家中小企業商戶採用。

KPay目前客戶廣泛分佈於餐飲、零售、醫療、服務等行業，為本地中小企商戶提供完善和先進的線下收款及結算服務。

智能POS收款機廣泛通用 讓商戶交易支付暢通無阻
KPay支援多種收款模式，包括掃描或顯示二維碼 (QR Code)、拍卡收款、插卡收款及手機NFC感應式收款。KPay提供的收款服務包括終端機及結算平台，均取得各項相關認證及受有關監管機構約束，包括PCI DSS 支付產業數據安全標準、EMV認證、Visa payWave、Mastercard PayPass認證及銀聯卡受理終端產品認證，讓商戶及消費者均能安心交易。

此外，一站式的KPay智能POS收款機可一機收取多達12個主要支付渠道，包括Visa、Mastercard、銀聯、JCB、AlipayHK、支付寶、微信支付 (香港和中國錢包)、雲閃付、Apple Pay、Google Pay及Samsung Pay，與中小商戶於電子支付年代中與時並進，並以專業可靠的服務解決以往繁瑣的收款及結算流程。

同時，KPay智能POS收款機亦可因應商戶需要，配合SIM卡或室內無線上網使用，無需固定於指定位置上，在店舖擺設上更具彈性，同時讓交易支付更暢通無阻。

創立不足一年 業務成績傲視同儕
KPay目前客戶廣泛分佈於餐飲、零售、醫療、服務等行業；該公司並擁有一支資深而經驗豐富的客戶服務及銷售團隊，為客戶提供迅速和到位的本地售後服務，包括安裝、技術支援、培訓等方面，讓商戶可安心專注業務發展，擴大商機。

KPay 聯合創辦人章小健表示：「KPay電子支付服務推出市場不足一年，藉著早前電子消費券熱潮我們在市場上迅速吸納逾8,000家中小企業商戶採用。KPay深諳客戶對一站式支付方案的需求，憑強大且紮實的產品及業務的開發團隊和技術支援、多元化支付方案、數據安全保障以及高效率的交易管理，確保客戶的收款過程輕鬆無阻，從而更有效地實現盈利目標。」

KPay更憑藉技術優勢成為今年香港冬日嘉年華—— 「冬季奇幻國度Winter Wonderland」(網址：winterwonderland.hk) 的主要贊助商之一，為場內參與活動的商戶品牌及遊戲攤位提供電子支付服務，以便到訪人士可利用信用卡或電子錢包等參與遊戲及場內消費。此外，KPay透過旗下Facebook專頁派發活動入場券，詳情請瀏覽 https://www.facebook.com/kpaygroup/

未來開拓更多新市場 研發更多創意便利交易新功能
展望未來，KPay將繼續專注服務香港市場，亦蓄勢待發於亞太地區大展拳腳；本著"Pay it Easy"、"Pay it Smart"及"Pay it Swift"三大原則，公司將研發及推出更多在線支付解決方案，及增加更多具創意且能實際便利商戶的嶄新功能，例如餐飲預購、庫存管理軟件及會員管理系統等多元化的SaaS產品，務求為各行各業締造優質的營商環境。

有關KPay
KPay 是一家專注於綜合商務解決方案的金融科技公司，利用專業而創新的產品為中小微企業提升市場競爭力。

KPay業務涵蓋線上、線下之金融科技服務，包括電子支付平台及用戶黏性產品等。憑藉專業的技術開發團隊，針對商戶所需竭力提升各類產品的功能性，務求協助商戶將利潤最大化。KPay緊貼各地市場脈博，具經驗的銷售及售後團隊快速應對為商戶提供適切的商貿後勤支援，讓各行各業的中小微企業經營更順暢及具策略性，實現「建立互利共營的電子金融生態環境」的願景。

KPay Merchant Service Limited成立於2020年7月，總部位於中國香港，至2021年初全面投入市場服務，並將逐步推進至全球各個主要城市。

有關KPay的詳情，請瀏覽網站：www.kpay-group.com

KPay Merchant Service Limited
劉卓瑩 +852 3706 7836 電郵: katielau@kpay-group.com

縱橫財經公關顧問有限公司
鄭松雪 +852 2864 4857 電郵: shelly.cheng@sprg.com.hk
張巧怡 +852 2114 2821 電郵: vivian.cheung@sprg.com.hk


