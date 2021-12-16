前百度CTO、前小牛電動創始人李一男開始造車，品牌命名為NIUTRON

|
|
|Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 23:01 HKT/SGT
|
來源 NIUTRON
|
香港, 2021年12月15日 - (亞太商訊) - 前百度CTO、前小牛電動創始人李一男如今也進入汽車製造行業。作為科技界重量級人物，他創立的NIUTRON被視為繼蔚來、小鵬、理想之後，又一家具有商業價值的造車新勢力公司。
李一男早在2018年11月確立造車項目，如今NIUTRON已經擁有1000人的研發團隊，A輪融資規模5億美元，已獲得IDG、COATUE等全球知名機構投資。
目前，NIUTRON在中國大陸已經擁有一座佔地面積77萬平方米的現代化智能製造基地，年產能為18萬台。現在工廠正在進行量產前的改造和標定，2022年3月可投入使用。
NIUTRON發展至今已經取得階段性成果，包括開發了Gemini雙子平台，研發多款車型。其中首款量產車NIUTRON NV是一款中大型高端SUV，它采用Urban Exploring設計理念，同時推出純電版和增程版，可滿足不同場景的使用需要。
NIUTRON NV將於2022年上半年率先於中國大陸上市並接受預訂，同年9月啟動交付。
話題 Press release summary
部門 通用汽车
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
