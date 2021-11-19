Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 19, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 19:10 HKT/SGT
重磅！B細胞CD22單抗SM03治療類風濕關節炎臨床研究結果最新公佈！

香港, 2021年11月18日 - (亞太商訊)  - 重組人CD22單抗(SM03, Suciraslimab)是中國抗體製藥有限公司（「中國抗體」或「公司」，聯交所股份代號：3681.HK）全球首個開展類風濕關節炎（RA）臨床試驗的CD22靶向新藥。由北京協和醫院風濕免疫科張奉春教授牽頭的24周II期臨床試驗結果最近發表於風濕領域權威期刊Rheumatology (Oxford)(IF：7.580)。文章指出SM03 療效和安全性結果理想，高劑量和低劑量組，都達到主要研究終點，較安慰劑有顯著的優勢。


圖1 24周ACR20/50/70應答率

圖2 24周DAS28-EULAR應答情況

圖3 24周DAS28改善情況

表1 安全性結果

II期臨床資料為實施關鍵III期臨床試驗奠定了良好基礎。目前，中國抗體正在全力推進RA三期臨床試驗，研究項目進展順利，所有受試者入組將於近期完成。

研究背景及目的：
全球範圍內，~1%的人群深受RA困擾，在中國，約有500萬例RA患者。MTX是RA治療的錨定藥，但在2/3的中重度活動性RA患者中，MTX等傳統改善病情抗風濕藥物（cDMARDs）不僅副作用明顯，而且對疾病的控制程度十分有限。減輕RA疾病活動性、預防關節損傷，或至少阻止關節損傷進展，是當前RA的主要治療策略。在達標治療基礎上，嚴密監測疾病活動度，控制炎症反應，可以有效促進RA患者實現緩解。過去十多年來，以TNF-α抑制劑為代表的生物和靶向合成類DMARDs已使得RA臨床治療發生了極大變化。然而，仍有相當部分患者對上市生物和靶向合成類DMARDs反應不佳，或不能達成疾病的臨床緩解。這說明RA臨床仍需要探索和開發更多新穎機制的靶向藥物。

B細胞靶向療法已在多種B細胞、自身抗體、抗體/免疫複合物介導的疾病中應用(如SLE)，並嘗試治療許多T細胞主導的疾病。RA患者的滑膜中既有T細胞、B細胞浸潤，又有巨噬細胞浸潤，這些細胞生成大量促炎因數，導致並加劇關節炎症和損傷。B細胞在RA的炎症級聯反應中發揮著關鍵作用，通過有效的抗原呈遞，可在共刺激信號下啟動T細胞，並產生自身抗體(如RF和抗CCP抗體)以及細胞因數(如TNF-α和IL-1)。這些細胞因數刺激炎症細胞浸潤滑膜，促進淋巴濾泡和血管的形成，加劇滑膜增生和骨質侵蝕。B細胞靶向療法在RA多個病理環節發揮作用，阻斷RA患者滑膜的惡性炎症循環。除利妥昔單抗外，其他更多B細胞靶向的抗體正被開發用於RA。

CD22(Siglec 2)，分子量為135 kDa，是一種免疫球蛋白超家族中的1型跨膜唾液酸糖蛋白，主要表達於B細胞，是B細胞受體信號的抑制分子。SM03是一種重組人/鼠嵌合型單克隆抗體，特異性靶向CD22的胞外結構域，具有獨特的免疫調節機制，區別於其它生物靶向藥物。

此前，SM03已在I期臨床試驗中初步顯示治療RA的有效性，此項II期前瞻性、多中心臨床試驗，旨在進一步探索評估SM03治療活動性RA患者的療效及安全性(在穩定劑量MTX背景治療下)。

療效終點
兩個劑量SM03治療組的主要療效指標ACR20應答率均顯著高於安慰劑組，ACR20應答率自第8周開始提高持續至試驗終點24周。同時，24周時高劑量組的ACR50、ACR70應答率均顯著優於安慰劑組(P均=0.03)(圖1)。

24周時， 高劑量和低劑量SM03組的DAS28-EULAR應答率（moderate+good response）顯著優於安慰劑組(P<0.001、P=0.003)(圖2)。

另外，24周時，SM03兩治療組的DAS28自基線改善情況均優於安慰劑組。高劑量組24周達到低疾病活動（LDL）和臨床緩解（remission）者多於安慰劑組(圖3)

安全性終點
整體上，不良事件(AEs)發生率為40.6%(63/155)， 治療組和對照組沒有明顯區別。資料顯示，不良事件多為輕度，三組間的不良事件發生率無顯著性差異(高劑量組35.3%；低劑量組51.9%；安慰劑組34.6%)。接受SM03治療的患者中，有13例(12.6%)患者報告有治療相關感染，其中3.9%患者出現在高劑量組(表1)。

試驗期間沒有患者發生治療相關性嚴重感染、惡性腫瘤或死亡。

抗藥抗體（ADA）和B淋巴細胞變化
SM03治療組僅有個別病例監測到血清低滴度抗藥抗體，未發現ADA與不良反應關聯的臨床意義，提示了SM03低免疫原性特徵。 此外，SM03治療可見外周血B細胞計數的溫和下降，而非上市B細胞單抗的「徹底清除」效應，這可能與SM03安全耐受良好有關。

研究結論：
在接受MTX背景治療的中重度活動性RA患者中，SM03每次600mg、兩種累積劑量3600mg和2400mg，在為期24周的治療期內具有良好的療效及耐受性。與安慰劑相比，SM03可有效降低接受穩定劑量MTX治療的中重度RA患者的疾病活動度，減輕RA症狀和體征。研究顯示，與低劑量SM03相比，高劑量SM03可為RA患者帶來更快、更顯著的臨床獲益。這也支持了在RA患者中開展高劑量SM03的III期臨床試驗。

關於中國抗體製藥有限公司
中國抗體製藥有限公司專注於研究、發展、製造及商業化免疫性疾病療法。公司注重科技研發，其旗艦產品SM03為全球首項用以治療類風濕關節炎的潛在抗CD22單抗，已在中國進入類風濕關節炎三期臨床試驗，並被列為國家十三五重大新藥創制專項重大項目。此外還有多個同類靶點首創(First-in-target)及同類首創(First-in-class)在研藥物，部分已處於臨床階段，適應症覆蓋類風濕性關節炎、系統性紅斑狼瘡、尋常型天皰瘡、非霍奇金氏淋巴瘤、哮喘等具有重大未滿足臨床需求的疾病。


部門 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
