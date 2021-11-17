Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 08:45 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Skychain Technologies Inc Skychain 提議的私募

加拿大溫哥華, 2021年11月17日 - (亞太商訊) - Skychain Technologies Inc.（多倫多證券交易所代碼：SCT）（場外交易市場代碼：SKTCF）（“Skychain”或“公司”）宣布，公司擬出售非經紀私募（“私募”）普通股（“股份”），每股收益為 0.60 美元，總收益為 200 萬美元。私募所得款項將用於一般營運資金、新業務及本公司項目的開發。



私募須經多倫多證券交易所創業板批准。根據私募發行的所有證券的持有期為四個月零一天。



此外，本公司欣然宣布任命 John Yang 先生擔任首席戰略官一職。 Yang 先生在管理技術和營銷領域的國際公司方面擁有超過 15 年的跨學科專業知識。自 2016 年初以來，他一直參與區塊鏈開發和加密挖掘。作為科技領域的成功企業家， Yang 先生將帶來豐富的創新經驗，以協助公司的發展。



關於 Skychain Technologies Inc.



Skychain Technologies Inc. 是一家總部位於溫哥華的公司，提供區塊鏈基礎設施服務和電力解決方案。要了解更多信息，請訪問 www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com。



代表董事會

總裁兼首席執行官 Bill Zhang

聯絡人: 604-688-5464

bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com



TSX Venture Exchange 及其監管服務提供商（該術語在 TSX Venture Exchange 的政策中定義）均不對本新聞稿的準確性負責。



本新聞稿中的陳述可被視為前瞻性陳述。此類陳述涉及風險和不確定性，可能導致實際結果與預期結果大相徑庭。不保證公司能夠履行此類前瞻性陳述，公司不承擔更新此類陳述的義務。此類前瞻性陳述僅為預測；由於公司面臨的風險，實際事件或結果可能存在重大差異，其中一些風險超出了公司的控制範圍。



不得分發給美國新聞通訊社或傳播到美國



