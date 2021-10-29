Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 29, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 Elite Capital & Co. Limited
Elite Capital & Co. 將“政府未來融資 2030 計劃”註冊為英國官方金融商標

倫敦, 2021年10月28日 - (亞太商訊)  - Elite Capital & Co. Limited 董事長 Faisal Khazaal 博士今天宣布，2021 年 10 月 15 日對 Elite Capital & Co. 來說是重要的一天，因為在這一天發生了兩件重要事件。


首先，英國知識產權局批准並頒發了“政府未來融資2030計劃”商標註冊證，證書號為UK00003650455。

“將‘政府未來融資 2030 計劃’註冊為官方商標是 Elite Capital & Co. 的一項獨特活動，因為該融資計劃非常重要，該計劃為世界各地的政府提供獨特而廣泛的金融服務和解決方案。下該計劃 Elite Capital & Co. 及其政府投資組合與各自政府簽署協議以支持該國的國家項目，通過提供這些國家項目 80% 的融資需求，而不會給財政部增加主權貸款的負擔。政府通過邀請所有本地公司和國際財團以招標方式公佈項目，對剩餘的項目活動進行投標，包括 20% 的資金、建設和項目運營，從而根據規則、法規確保公平、平等和透明，以及適用於各自國家/地區的法律” Faisal Khazaal 博士說。

其次，Elite Capital & Co. Limited 總裁兼首席執行官 George Matharu 先生宣布，公司於 2021 年 10 月 15 日獲得 ISO 37001:2016 反賄賂管理證書以及 ISO 9001:2015 證書對於 Elite Capital & Co. Limited 在過去五年中所舉辦的質量管理 (QMS)。

“ISO 9001:2015 質量管理證書反映了我們為所有客戶提供的服務水平，包括政府層面以及商業和工業私營部門。添加 ISO 37001:2016 反賄賂證書我們在財務管理、諮詢和融資方面的資格使我們成為政府可以與之合作進行任何金融交易的最強大和最安全的公司。因此，Elite Capital & Co. 將接受季度財務審查，作為以及從 2021 年 11 月 1 日開始的全面年度財務審查，這是最嚴格、最透明的審計財務系統之一，”喬治·馬塔魯先生說。

Elite Capital & Co. Limited 是一家私人有限公司，提供與項目相關的服務，包括管理、諮詢和融資，尤其是大型基礎設施和商業項目。

科威特商人 Faisal Khazaal 博士和 George Matharu 先生在結束聲明時說：“公司的發展意味著我們正在與越來越多的國家合作，並期待與中國和英國的國際 EPC 承包商就即將開展的重大項目簽署新協議”。

聯繫方式
Government Future Financing 2030 Program
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

電話: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
網站: ec.uk.com

資料來源：Elite Capital & Co. Limited

話題 Press release summary

部門 金融, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Dusit International partners with leading educational and culinary institutes in 'The Food School', Thailand's first academy of gastronomy  
Oct 29, 2021, 04:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for September 2021 and for April through September 2021  
Oct 28, 2021, 17:32 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Launches the All-New Outlander PHEV Model and Starts Sales in Japan in December  
Oct 28, 2021, 17:06 HKT/SGT
16th edition of Eco Expo Asia showcases latest green products and technologies  
Oct 28, 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Israeli Startup Autofleet Embark on Global Strategic Cooperation  
Oct 28, 2021, 16:01 HKT/SGT
Spikes Asia Announces 2022 Jury Presidents  
Oct 28, 2021, 13:01 HKT/SGT
Leon Fuat Berhad Powers Up for Green Energy  
Oct 28, 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Dusit International partners with leading educational and culinary institutes to develop Thailand's first academy of gastronomy with business incubation facilities - 'The Food School'  
Oct 28, 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
NTT and NEC have developed Supply Chain Security Risk Reduction Technology for ICT Infrastructure  
Oct 28, 2021, 09:04 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches the All-New GR86  
Oct 28, 2021, 08:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       